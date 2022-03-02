Seems like everywhere you look, someone is finding new way to use drones, or Unmanned Aerial Drones (UAV).
One of the most common uses in agriculture is for photography and mapping outdoors, and we are seeing UAVs in search and rescue situations, inspection of towers and bridges, cinematography for TV, movies and other video productions.
Seeing the world from 100-400 feet above often gives you a perspective you cannot obtain from the ground. Last fall, I flew a drone over soybean fields to assess harvest losses and you could clearly see where beans passed through the combine by solid green stripes running through the fields. Co-workers with UAVs have mapped flooding streambeds, helped highway engineers look at bridges, and even found roaming livestock in rural areas.
To fly a drone legally under 55 pounds, one must pass the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Test. I found it challenging to focus my studying efforts, so I took a preparation course offered by my fellow Purdue Extension co-workers. The focus was the FAA test preparation, but I also experienced flight instruction, learned about camera settings, image quality, flight plans, data management, and emergency preparation.
We will be offering the UAV training April 20 and 21 in Goshen at the Fairgrounds. On both days, the program will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Registration is $200, includes lunch and a manual. Registration must be completed by April 13 at cvent.me/ba83gb. More information about the program can also be viewed at that site.
