BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will tap into one of Indiana’s sweetest traditions March 6 from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at a Maple Syrup Workshop. This workshop will take place at the Baldwin One-room Schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
This hands-on workshop will teach visitors how to turn their backyard maple trees into “liquid gold.”
“Maple-tapping is a deep-rooted tradition in Indiana, and it may surprise some people at how easy a hobby it is to start,” said Courtney Franke, program naturalist. “Just a few dollars’ worth of equipment and a single maple tree are all that’s needed to make delicious maple syrup right from home.”
In the workshop, Elkhart County Park naturalists will share the art of making maple syrup — from guidance on picking the perfect tree down to techniques on boiling or “sugarin’” the sap to perfection. Free handouts and a limited supply of tree-tapping kits will also be available for purchase.
To promote a healthy environment for visitors and staff, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing (six feet apart) during the program.
The program is free and open to people ages 13 and older. Registration is required before March 5. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is located 2 1/2 miles east of Bristol, south of Ind. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.