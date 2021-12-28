GOSHEN — A free, educational program on how to get fit at home will be presented Jan. 20 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. in person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office.
Many people with chronic pain, limited range of motion, mobility issues or balance concerns may find some exercise routines difficult or unsafe for them, according to information provided by the Extension. One safe and easy option available is chair-based exercise. Chair activities can be strength-based to build muscle, aerobic to improve heart health, or yoga-inspired to stretch the body, the release reads.
Presenter Brittney Schori, a Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Whitley County, will offer a program on how to work out using a chair.
To join the program, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or fink24@purdue.edu by Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.