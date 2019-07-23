GOSHEN — Each year at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, Goshen Health offers a variety of free health screenings to inform fairgoers of their health status.
This annual service has been a regular occurrence at the fair for more than 20 years and usually draws in several hundred people a day, providing fairgoers with an opportunity to get their bodies examined and their health analyzed.
The free screenings are offered every day at the Goshen Health tent near the fair office, differing daily in both times and screenings. Blood pressure is offered every day and there are special screenings on Kid’s Day (Wednesday) which consist of children’s height and weight screening and an obstacle course.
Goshen Health also offers educational initiatives to get both children and adults more interested in their bodies and their health.
With each year comes a theme, with this year’s theme being, “Our Human Body: Things That Make You Go Ewww!!!”
According to many Goshen Health nurses and volunteers, health and the human body can be a dull subject for many.
This is why Goshen Health has decided to teach children as well as adults about the “gross” aspects of the human body, as an incentive to get more people interested in their bodies and health.
The Goshen Health tent has several interactive stations designed to teach kids about their well-being and how to maintain a good physical condition.
One activity was comprised of two play tunnels, one with beanbags in it and the other without, symbolizing both a blocked and a healthy artery. Youngsters could crawl through each tunnel and learn the difference between a healthy and unhealthy artery.
The resources in the tent also included different interactive presentations for children.
Physical therapist, Jennifer Shetler, manned a station that focuses on the human digestive system.
Speaking of the station, Hetler said, “This diagram is supposed to teach kids about the digestive system and bowel movements, what’s normal and what isn’t.”
Hetler’s diagram consisted of different representations of what fecal matter should and shouldn’t look like.
Another station, run by Laura Miller and April Chew, was focused on blood flow and arteries.
Chew explained to the station’s visitors how smoking and unhealthy eating habits negatively affect the human body.
“Here we have an open, healthy artery,” Chew said, pointing to a small diagram with several different arteries. “Here’s one that resembles a smoker’s arteries. It’s filled with plaque.”
Health screenings are offered in the back of the tent, with blood pressure screenings taking place every day. Fairgoers may also pick up informative handouts and freebies from the various stations in the tent.
For more information on the different health screenings and their times, stop by the Goshen Health tent and pick up a schedule.
Camden Chaffee can be reached at Camden.chaffee@goshnnews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 314.
