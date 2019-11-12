A late night leap of faith by Amanda Woodiel of Goshen paid off and 150 “Boxes of Joy” are on their way to children in five impoverished countries.
Woodiel is a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and also writes blogs for CatholicMom.com. She said she was on that site just after midnight Oct. 16 when she saw an article about the Cross Catholic Outreach’s Box of Joy ministry program. As coordinator for the St. John’s Moms Group, she said she’s been interviewing mothers about “what more can be done to help support your domestic church and over and over again they’ve said ‘we want a service project we can do as a family,’” Amanda explained.
So she checked out the Box of Joy program and found that to participate, it has to be a group project. She figured she could get the group of mothers together, but the deadline was Oct. 15. Because it was late and past the deadline, she didn’t have anyone to ask whether she should sign up or not.
“So I had to go or not go,” she said and initially thought she’d commit to 20 boxes. “Twenty scared me but I felt God said 100.”
Woodiel said she was anxious because she didn’t know if she’d be financially liable if she couldn’t get 100 commitments. But she signed up for 100 boxes and endured a restless night. The registration form indicated she’d hear from Cross Catholic Outreach in 24 hours and, when she didn’t, she just assumed she was too late.
Six days later, she received an email saying the boxes were on the way. That was Oct. 22, so she reached out to her group of mothers and also sent texts and emails to other friends in the church asking for commitments for the boxes. The Rev. Royce Gregerson, who serves as St. John’s pastor, was out of town so she couldn’t get the approval from him to talk about the project at Mass. So she relied on word of mouth.
Within 36 hours, she had 131 boxes pledged, including 25 from the schoolchildren. The boxes were supposed to arrive on Oct. 24, but she received notification they were sent back to Florida due to a damaged shipment. Amanda called and told them she needed 31 more and was informed they only ship in quantities of 50.
Amanda’s original plan of 20 boxes increased to 150.
Kelsey Weddle, who is on the advisory board at St. John’s elementary school, was on her way back from accompanying the children to the all-schools Mass at Notre Dame and said, “I had it on my heart to do this with the school.”
Longtime school secretary Peggy Mueller put the word out to teachers. Students in each grade were asked to donate specific items to go in the boxes. Weddell thought the school could fill 25 boxes.
One grade was asked to bring crayons; another was asked to bring coloring books. The students also had two dress-down days, during which they were allowed to contribute $1 to not wear uniforms. That money went toward the $9 donation requested to accompany each box for shipping costs and for the organization to include a booklet teaching about Jesus. Weddell said she also approached Maureen Kercher at Kercher’s Orchard, who offered to help as well.
The boxes arrived Oct. 31 and needed to be returned by Nov. 8, which caused people to mobilize quickly to fill the boxes. Woodiel said 49 individuals committed to fill 125 boxes.
Ani Wallach was another mother who went the extra mile to help spread the word about the project.
Instead of trick or treating with her family on Halloween, she spent Oct. 31 delivering empty boxes to people she enlisted to fill them and then picked up the boxes when they were ready.
The nearest drop-off location was at St. Boniface Church in Lafayette and Woodiel was prepared to make the trip Nov. 8, however a conversation at a small Bible study led Pauline Allen to volunteer herself and husband Doug to make the delivery.
“Pauline said one of her daughters lived there so they’d be glad to take it,” Woodiel said.
As the truck filled with the boxes pulled out of her driveway on Nov. 8, Woodiel said she breathed a sigh of relief and noted that next year she’d be more prepared.
“Next year it’s double or nothing,” Weddell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.