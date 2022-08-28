Park board/council meeting set
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Park Board/Town Council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Roger Yoder Meeting Room, 345 N. Morton St.
Agenda items include the formulation of a plan to raise public donations for the park infrastructure improvements and the park master plan, as well as any other business which comes before the board, a news release stated.
School board to meet
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield Community School Board will take place September 8 at 5:30 p.m.
The session will take place prior to the board meeting at the FCS Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
Library events set for September
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart, will be hosting a number of activities and events for the month of September.
Book Bites will take place September 8 at 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s area of the library, a news release stated. This drop in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required for this event.
Preschool Story Hour children will meet September 12 and 13 at 10:15 a.m. This session is designed to introduce stories, music, art, and activities in an interactive way that is designed help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. The sessions are for children ages 3 – 5 years old who are registered for the program.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to one hour of LEGO building September 12 at 6 p.m. The library will provide the Lego bricks, a building challenge, and a prompt to ignite imaginations. Registration is required, and children are asked to leave their own Legos at home.
The library board will meet September 13 at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.
Children ages 18-36 months and their caregivers are invited for a time of interactive songs, rhymes, and stories all designed to build early literacy skills during Beginning Story Hour. Registered participants will meet September 14 at 10:15 a.m.
“Labor Day” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. To learn more visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
School trustees to meet Thursday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee Administrative Office Conference Room, 801 S. Sycamore St., a news release stated, to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.
Saint Mary’s receives grant
SOUTH BEND —Saint Mary’s College has announced that Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the college a $1 million grant to enhance and expand on-campus educational summer programs for girls.
This grant will modernize the college’s existing summer youth programs and introduce numerous new programs in the next three years, a news release stated. Recruitment for the enriched offerings will focus heavily on girls who could be the first in their families to attend college.
Saint Mary’s has hosted summer camps and pre-college programs for 40 years, introducing the campus to more than 500 girls each year. With the Lilly Endowment grant, the college will have the capacity to host more than 1,200 students each summer. The grant will support existing programs — including the Dialogue & Democracy Institute, the Embody Theology Institute, and programs focused on fine arts and forensics — and help the College develop new offerings.
To learn more visit SaintMarys.edu.