LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation will announce the recipient of the 14 annual Heart of Gold Award at its Annual Celebration in June.
The Annual Celebration is set for June 12 at 5:30 p.m., at the Farmstead Inn and Conference Center, 370 S Van Buren St, Shipshewana. The program begins at 6 p.m.
The 2023 Heart of Gold nominees include:
• Alexis Grossman, Wolcottville. Alexis is the president of Tri Kappa Mu and a member of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Board.
• Alice Bremer, LaGrange. Alice runs the Boomerang Backpacks program at Prairie Heights Schools. She volunteers with the Mongo Lions Club and serves as a Leo Club sponsor.
• Amy Whited, LaGrange. Amy has been a member of Tri Kappa Mu for the past 25 years and volunteers in several art programs. She volunteers with LaGrange County Arts, Night to Shine, and serves on the board of LaGrange Communities Youth Centers.
• Heather Evenson, Howe. Heather donates her time and is an active board member with LaGrange County Miracle Tree.
• John Schmidt, LaGrange. John donates his time and energy to helping people in his neighborhood, and serves at his church, Brighton Chapel.
• Keith James, Howe. Keith is an active board member of The Farm Place, helping raise funds and create awareness. He uses his photography to help promote LaGrange County. Keith, along with another individual, launched the Hometown Heroes banner project in LaGrange County, honoring military and first responders from LaGrange County. Keith is a LaGrange County Chamber board member. He also serves as an Elder at his church, Brighton Chapel.
• Kevin Myers, LaGrange. Kevin serves on the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Board, LaGrange County Farm Bureau, and he is an active member on the board for the LaGrange County Council on Aging.
• Mike Brudney, LaGrange. Mike donates his time to running the LaGrange Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, taking every Saturday night away from his family and his own interests to help people in LaGrange County.
• Randy Merrifield, LaGrange. Randy is a mentor through the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) program, spending quality time with troubled kids, and getting them involved in activities to keep them out of trouble. He also volunteers with Agape Missions of LaGrange.
• Samantha Davis-Kania, LaGrange. Samantha donates her time to LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity, serving on the board for the last 8 years. She also serves on the LaGrange United Methodist Church Outreach Committee.
• In selecting the award recipient, the award committee considers nominees who share their time for the sake for others, render a service that changes lives, work to create positive change, inspire others to volunteer and more.
All nominees are eligible to make a $500 grant to the LaGrange County nonprofit of their choice in their name; the award recipient is eligible to make a $1,000 grant.
The Annual Celebration will be catered by George’s Taco Shack, with dessert by Shawna Rae’s. There is no cost to attend the event; however, pre-registration is required by Monday. Space is limited.
To learn more or to register, visit Lccf.net/2023-Annual-Celebration.