LCCF awards $47,500 in community impact grants

LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation has awarded $47,500 to four nonprofit organizations during its 2022 Spring Community Impact Grants cycle.
The grants will address community needs in education and health and human services, a news release stated. One of the grants will support the development of the Community Health Clinic in Shipshewana. The Community Health Clinic is a nonprofit healthcare facility that focuses on research and specialized care for individuals with rare genetic conditions.
"We are excited to support the Community Health Clinic's new facility," said Octavia Yoder, Executive Director in the release. "The expanded clinic will help their organization provide better services to their patients and continue to serve the community with comprehensive medical genetics care. All of the nonprofits are providing important services and programs to the LaGrange County community. We are thrilled to support their efforts as they seek to improve the quality of life and help meet critical community needs.”
The 2022 Spring Community Impact Grant recipients include:
• Community Health Clinic, Community Health Clinic Building, $40,000.
• RespectTeam, RespectTeam programming for LaGrange County, $3,000.
• McMillen Health, Preventative Health Education for LaGrange County youth, $2,500.
• LaGrange County Miracle Tree, Turn Up for Teens, $2,000.
Each year, the Community Foundation seeks proposals for charitable projects and programs that help local nonprofit organizations provide services in LaGrange County. The Grants Advisory Committee reviews the submitted grant applications and makes recommendations to the Board of the Directors who approve the grant awards.
The Community Impact Grants are made possible by the generosity of donors who give to the unrestricted and field of interest funds at the Foundation, the release added. To learn more visit lccf.net/grants.