LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its 13th annual Heart of Gold award, an honor given to an individual making a difference in the lives of others.
The Heart of Gold award honors LaGrange County citizens who embrace a volunteer spirit and unselfishly give of themselves to serve others. Previous Heart of Gold recipients are Shanon Staton and Dean Domer, 2021; Erica Cook, 2020; Richard Yoder, 2019; Larry Strayer, 2018; Kevin Lambright, 2017; Steve Sherck, 2016; Sue Keenan, 2015; Jack Miller, 2014; Randy Packer, 2013; Colton Strawser, 2012; Rhonda Bartlett, 2011; and Dave Clark, 2010.
Nominations for the 2022 Heart of Gold award will be accepted through July 1. The Community Foundation Board of Directors will select the 2022 recipient from the submitted nominations.
Nominations are sought for individuals who recognize needs and fulfill them, share time and energy for the sake of others, render a service which changes lives, work to create positive change and inspire others to volunteer.
“Every year we are humbled by the generosity in our community,” said Executive Director Octavia Yoder. “We are humbled by the hearts of individuals who continue to give their time to volunteering without an expectation of anything in return. They serve because they care and have a passion for their mission. The Community Foundation admires their hearts, and it is our honor to recognize those who serve in LaGrange County.”
While many people go above and beyond and do great things on the job, the Heart of Gold award is designed to honor the many volunteers who make a difference serving with LaGrange County nonprofits and community programs.
All nominees will be recognized at the LaGrange County Community Foundation Annual Meeting Aug. 30. The 2022 Heart of Gold recipient will be announced at the evening event and will have the opportunity to direct a $1,000 grant to the LaGrange County charity of his or her choice from a list approved and provided by the Community Foundation.
The 2022 Heart of Gold award nomination form is available at the Community Foundation office or online at www.lccf.net/heart-of-gold. Nominations can be submitted online or sent to the Community Foundation at 0045 N 250 W LaGrange, IN 46761. For more information, please call (260) 463-4363.