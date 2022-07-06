WARSAW — LaunchPad, the Kosciusko County Child Care & Early Learning Coalition, in partnership with Early Learning Indiana, has awarded a $100,000 grant to Pleasant View Bible Church to support opening their new childcare program in August of 2022.
These funds were awarded to LaunchPad from Early Learning Indiana through a grant called “Closing the Gap.” ELI made these capacity-building grants available to communities that want to increase access to high-quality early learning programs.
The new Pleasant View Early Learning program will serve children ages 0-5 and have a capacity of 84 children, according to a provided news release.
“This funding allowed the church to purchase a fire alarm system which enables them to care for more children,” said LaunchPad Director Sherry Searles. “They were going to be restricted to caring for less than 50 children because of state regulations, but with the additional funding, they will be allowed to add more seats.”
With Kosciusko County being a childcare desert, LaunchPad is working to remove any barriers that prohibit growth in a safe and sustainable manner, the release notes.
In addition to a fire alarm system, Pleasant View Early Learning will use the funding to purchase a research-based curriculum and provide training for their new staff.
The childcare program will be open Monday-Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If parents have more questions or wish to enroll their children, they are asked to contact the director at 574-269-1562.