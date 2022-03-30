LaunchPad announces ARP funding from the county council

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Child Care & Early Learning Coalition, LaunchPad, is celebrating a new funding award, thanks to the Kosciusko County Council.
On March 10, the Kosciusko County Council awarded $100,000 to the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce for the purpose of LaunchPad’s work to build and strengthen high-quality childcare in the county, according to a news release. These funds, made available to the council through the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to provide Shared Services among the current and future childcare and early learning programs.
LaunchPad will contract with Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) to provide a membership network with numerous benefits to these programs, including software management systems, lower supply costs through bulk purchasing, food program (CACFP) support, job boards, coaching, and more. The ECA Shared Services Network provides opportunities to increase revenue, save time, and grow childcare businesses.
“With so many of our childcare programs closing over the last several years, we felt it was imperative to support and strengthen our current programs,” Sherry Searles, Director of LaunchPad, said in the release. “Stronger programs mean more families can access quality, affordable care so they can work. In turn, this investment stimulates the local workforce and business growth. It is an investment in the whole community.”
