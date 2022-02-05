GOSHEN — Last night, a time-honored comedy production dating back to the 1980s opened for a three-night engagement at Goshen Theater.
“Nunsense,” originally written and directed by Michigan native Dan Goggin, is presented by Premier Arts out of Elkhart, and will perform again Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
“The Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials,” according to a news release. “The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show.”
Craig Gibson is director of the production, the first that Premier Arts has put on at Goshen Theater, which recently completed a $5 million renovation project.
“We will use the GT at-least four times in 2022,” Gibson said by email. “Today, perhaps more than ever we need to laugh, to escape, to sense community. ‘Nunsense’ does that and for that I am thankful.”
A founding artistic director of Premier Arts in 2006, Gibson has an extensive background in theater, having worked on productions such as “Harriet – The Musical,” a musical chronicling the life and times of Harriet Tubman; “Amazing Grace,” musical about John Newton, the author of the famous hymn, of which Premier Arts was the first community theater in the nation selected to perform; “Good Night and God Bless – The Red Skelton Story,” and others.
In his role, Gibson creates and implements a full-year schedule of theatrical productions, community events and educational programs, as well as manages a staff of 14 and a volunteer force of more than 5,000 annually.
“It is the first Premier Arts production at the Goshen Theater,” Gibson said of “Nunsense.”
Gibson said that Premier Arts looks forward to a great partnership with Goshen Theater and community.
“We have so many beautiful, historic renovated theaters in our area. It is such a tremendous joy to perform at the Goshen Theater and expand the Premier Arts audience,” he said. “It is an honor to perform at the Goshen Theater and give participants and audience members a different perspective in a more intimate setting.”
To learn more, including ticket information, visit goshentheater.com.
