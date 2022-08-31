ELKHART — More than 70 local Latino businesses exhibited their products and services at the annual Latino Business Expo at the RV Hall of Fame Wednesday.
The event was organized by Yolo Vox, a bilingual multimedia firm, that has worked to connect Latino businesses to local chambers for assistance.
Event organizer Yolo Lopez DeMarco, also the owner of YoloBox, described it as a “very unique event.”
“It bridges a huge gap with the Latino community and the broader American community,” DeMarco said during the event. “It bridges a language barrier gap and it bridges a cultural gap.
“The purpose of this event is to provide the businesses with exposure to other entrepreneurs and leaders in the city and the business community. It also provides an opportunity for anybody in the public to come and get to know what they are offering.”
DeMarco added that the event dates back to 2018, but took a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A large percentage of businesses that attended the event were from Goshen, Elkhart, South Bend and Mishawaka. There were also others from Ligonier, Middlebury, Warsaw, Granger, Osceola and as far as Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.
Johnny Soto, owner of Middlebury-based MJ trailers, which supplies trailers to the entertainment industry in California, took part in the expo for his second year.
“It’s been good,” Soto said of the event. “The main purpose of me doing this is to help the Latino community, to put our name out there. I grew up in Goshen and my dream was always to have a business. That’s kind of my goal, to go out and put my name out there, as a Latino guy.”
The event kicked off with a luncheon and several speakers including DeMarco, who served as master of ceremonies, Elkhart Chamber of Commerce Chief Strategic Initiatives Officer Cherri Peate, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Elkhart County Convention Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jon Hunsberger and keynote speaker Luis Zapata de Alba of First Source Bank.
This year the expo also featured a hiring fair from companies including Specialized Staffing and Bimbo Bakeries, and free haircuts for children. More than 300 people attended.
Carmen Osterman is co-owner of Elkhart-based LaChica Store, which sells silver and jewelry.
“It’s huge for me,” Osterman said. “I’ve been doing this for five years and I never had the opportunity to connect with another Latino business. I want everybody out there to know my business.”
Osterman went on to thank DeMarco for her work in coordinating the event, which was also sponsored by Notre Dame FCU, INOVA FCU, Goshen Health, Specialized Staffing Solutions, Goshen Chamber, Bimbo Bakeries, Mexico Beauty Salon and more.