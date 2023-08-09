NAPPANEE — Friday marks Nappanee’s last Friday Fest of the year.
From 5-9 p.m., members of the community will be able to celebrate the end of the summer in downtown Nappanee for free. This month’s Friday Fest will have 21 food trucks, 50 artisan vendors and a multitude of activities, but the highlight of the day is the fourth annual Food Truck War.
Cami Mechling, the executive director of Visit Nappanee, started the Food Truck War to showcase the food vendors.
“Our food court is always the most popular part of our event, and we’ve grown from just a tiny, little event four years ago when we started this to the fact that it brings thousands,” she said.
Last year, Tonka’s BBQ was the winner of the Food Truck War. This year’s winner will receive $200, a trophy, a write up in the local paper and on social media, and the food truck won’t have to pay vendor fees for any Visit Nappanee events in 2024.
Once customers buy something from a food truck, they’re given a ticket that they can use to vote for their favorite truck. Whichever food truck ends the night with the most votes is the winner.
The food court is located in the train depot on Ind. 19, while the rest of the show will be on West Lincoln Street and Clark Street.
Mechling said she had to cap the food vendors at 21, but there is a waitlist with 11 vendors already on it.
Other food trucks involved this year are Deysi’s Tacos, Culinary Mill, Fancy Delights, Keim’s Elephant Ears and Ruhe152.
Along with their food truck, Ruhe152, a restaurant in Nappanee, will be hosting a “beer garden.” The restaurant has a distillery and will be serving six of their own beers.
“[Ruhe152] is just a place that everybody should check out,” Mechling said. “They have their own brewing abilities; they are amazing. They make it themselves. It’s all different flavors. It’s delicious.”
Although kids can’t participate in the beer garden, there are still a number of things for them to do. Magician Kevin Long will be making an appearance at the event, performing shows throughout the event. Long will be making balloon animals as well.
Along with face painting and cornhole, there will be an arcade trailer, so kids can buy a wristband and play as many games as they want.
Other entertainment for all ages is the SoulShot Band. SoulShot is a dance party, interactive band.
“We just wanted to highlight a local band, and they’re really good,” Mechling said. “They play a variety of music, so they hit everything if you like country, rock or classic rock, they hit them all.”
SoulShot will be performing in the food court from 6-9 p.m.
Those who want to show off their cars or bikes can participate in the Car and Bike Show just by showing up, though pre-registration is an option. There will be a judges panel voting on three categories: antique, restoration and best-in-show. Each winner will receive $100.
Mechling said their last car show had over 100 cars.
In honor of Friday Fest, several Nappanee businesses will be staying open late, closing at either 8 or 9 p.m. Many artisans will be there to show off their handmade crafts and advertise their shops.
Mechling thinks it is cool that Every Piece Fits will be in attendance. The artisan vendor sells autism-themed jewelry, so a percentage of his profits goes to the Autism Society.
Color in Motion, Paparazzi Jewelry, the Hearing Loss Association and the Wakarusa Dime Store are a few of the other vendors participating. There will also be a wood carver who will be carving live and teaching kids how to carve.
The Friday Fest has grown significantly since its inception. The first event only had 12 vendors, and now there are over 50. Mechling said only a couple hundred people showed up to the first one too, but now they get between 3,000 and 5,000 people.
“We’ve got such an awesome community, and that’s what it’s all about,” Mechling said. “We formed the Friday Fest to bring people to town and highlight our downtown shops, and it’s working.”
The executive director said although Nappanee is a small town, Friday Fest is a “huge event,” so people should go and check it out for themselves.
If Friday’s event is rained out, the backup date is Aug. 18.