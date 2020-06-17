SYRACUSE — Town Council met in regular session Tuesday via Zoom and passed an amendment to an ordinance regarding vendors and permits. The amendment states that those who are participating in the Chamber of Commerce’s Last Friday events will not need a vendor permit. The amendment also waives permits for people delivering newspapers.
Last Friday is a new Chamber event being held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 26 at the corner of Dolan and West Main. This month’s theme is Family Night Out and will include vendor booths, food vendors and more.
According to the Chamber’s website, the following themes have been announced for upcoming Last Friday event: July 31 will be Back to School Jamboree, Aug. 25 will be Hot Summer Nights and Sept. 25 will be Taco Wars.
PARKS, BEACHES CLOSED FOR 4TH OF JULY
The council passed a resolution closing the Syracuse Parks the weekend of July 3 and 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council member Larry Siegel asked how they were planning to close the parks. Park Superintendent Chad Jonsson said Lakeside Park and Hoy’s Beach will be barricaded with snow fencing in between the barricades, the picnic tables will be moved and bathrooms locked.
Signs will be posted too. Siegel said the signs need to be in Spanish, as well as English, because he’s been hearing a lot of Spanish being spoken at the beach and park.
“If we’re serious then the signs need to be in Spanish too,” Siegel said.
Jonsson said that could be done. Police Chief Jim Layne said they will have frequent patrols of the parks and any violators will be asked to leave the premises.
Council member Paul Stoelting said he agreed with Siegel that the parks were supposed to be closed (Jonsson said only the playgrounds and beaches were closed to this point, not the parks) but weren’t. He said people needed to realize, “They’re assuming their own risk if they trespass on our property.”
COVID-19 CONCERNS
Both the police chief and the fire chief fielded questions about COVID-19 during the meeting. Layne said his department was going back to near-normal operations but were still taking extra precautions. He told the council COVID-19 cases were rising.
“Elkhart County is going through the roof right now,” he said.
He was asked how he’d enforce a mask requirement if the town had one. Layne responded, “It’d be difficult. Businesses enforcing it would be way more effective than us taking it on.”
Fire Chief Mickey Scot had the numbers one council member asked for. He said cases in the county went from 38 to 205 in one month and rose to 336 in the last two weeks.
“It went up 131 cases in the county in two weeks,” he said.
Scott said they’re taking extra precautions and treating every patient as if they were COVID-19 positive because they just don’t know. When they return from a call, they shower and decontaminate the ambulances.
In a related matter, Scott said that as for letting the fireworks displays go on, they thought it best to let the professionals handle the displays versus people going out and getting their own fireworks. He said the Turkey Creek fireworks are July 3 and Lake Wawasee’s display is July 4.
He said, “COVID hasn’t gone away, people. It’s still here. It’s going to be up to the public.”
ADDITIONAL PAVING
Town manager Mike Noe received approval for paving two additional streets above what was previously approved. He said while Pulver Asphalt Paving was in town, it would save the town some money.
Council approved paving Front Street at a cost of $14,900. Noe said the street has been “terrible for years.”
The council also approved paving Pickwick Drive from Harkless to Lakeside east to the bridge at a cost of $22,041. Noe said they plan to improve the pitch of the road to solve flooding issues near Miller’s Merry Manor. He apologized for the last-minute inclusion.
Stoelting said, “If anyone’s driven that road after a substantial rain, it’s definitely flooded, so I think we should do it.”
In other business, council:
• Heard the town manager is waiting on one quote for the proposed ball field and another appraisal before they can close on the property. They will likely need a special meeting to keep things moving along.
• Heard the Syracuse Parks & Recreation Mud Run will be held Saturday. They have 200 participants and Jonsson said they will be able to keep them distanced.
• Heard the community center is open to the public.
• Scott thanked the town for the three new fire hydrants on Medusa Street.
• Heard Ind. 13 at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Ind. 13 is closed and likely will be until September.
• Heard budgets will likely be tight as it’s expected that income tax, Motor Vehicle Highway tax, Economic Development Income Tax and sales tax will be down.
• Approved pay application #2 to HRP for a total of $336,763.56, pay application #3 for a total of $29,148 and change order #2 for $54,575. Clerk-Treasurer Paula Kehr-Wicker said she could pay the water portion but needs to wait for the Community Crossing grant funds to come before paying the street portion of those pay applications.
• Heard Syracuse Town Hall is now open to the public.
