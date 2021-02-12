GOSHEN — Feb. 19 is the deadline to enter the Elkhart County Parks 41st annual Photo Contest.
Photographers of all levels — from smartphone snappers to seasoned DSLR shutterbugs — are invited to take a shot at this fun competition and showcase their creativity.
This year’s contest categories include: “Technology Meets Nature” (highlighting man-made innovations working with nature), “Nature of the Photo” (focused on Michiana plants and wildlife), “Activities in the Parks” (featuring moments captured within the Elkhart County Parks), and “Youth” (for entrants ages 16 and younger).
Ribbons are awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, and all entries will be displayed in an online exhibition beginning Feb. 27 on the Elkhart County Parks website.
Photo entries must be submitted digitally before midnight Feb. 19. The contest is free and open to people of all ages.
To enter the 41st annual Photo Contest, visit elkhartcountyparks.org for the official rules and guidelines.
