GOSHEN — The ribbon was cut on a new Lassus gas station, convenience mart and Elmo’s Pizza & Subs at 1001 W. Pike St. Monday afternoon.
Attending were the three owners of the Lassus chain, which with Goshen, now stands at 37 stores. Todd, Jon Jr. and Greg Lassus are the fourth generation to operate this family business, which has gas stations/stores in Indiana and northwest Ohio.
Todd explained that Goshen is one of the biggest stores it owns.
“It’s kind of an extension of our existing territory,” Todd said. The chain has stores in Warsaw, Ligonier and Wolcottville. “It’s an easy reach for us.”
The Lassuses wanted to expand their brand into a new geographical area and Goshen was a natural fit. He thanked the mayor and City Council members for working with them, saying they were “tough but fair.”
So what can customers expect?
Inside the store, there is a self-serve coffee bar with a variety of beans to choose from. Next to it is a self-serve cappuccino station.
Nearby is a touch screen fountain drink dispenser. There are also snacks, bottled drinks in a cooler and other convenience store items. A highlight of the store is Elmo’s Pizza & Subs, which is owned and operated by Lassus. Todd said it is quality food and shouldn’t be thought of as regular convenience store food.
Elmo’s serves breakfast, including breakfast bowls, biscuits and gravy, breakfast snacks, subs, burritos, sandwiches and pizzas. Lunch and supper offerings include premium and classic subs, snacks and sides, inclulding wings and french fries, plus burritos, quesadillas, specialty and build-your-own pizzas, burgers and chicken sandwiches.
At the pumps, Lassus has E85 and E15 gasoline, diesel and recreational fuel.
Todd said they did run lines and put in the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, but they are not yet offering that service.
Lassus has its own reward program. The LASSUSGO Rewards card allows customers to earn points and save on gas. However, if they connect their bank account number to a LASSUSGO Debit + Rewards card, customers can save 7 cents per gallon with each fill up. Lassus representative Natalie Kaehr added that with that particular Lassus card, if the gas price was lower earlier in the day and a person fills up after the price has gone up, that customer will get the lower price.
Mobile pay is also an option.
The new gas station was built on property that once was home to Pletcher Motor Co.
For more information about the Goshen store, call 574-538-3890, or about Lassus, go online to lassus.com.
