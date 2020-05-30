SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Property Owners Association announced Friday the annual fireworks display celebrating Independence Day will launch July 4 from the center of Lake Wawasee.
The on-water event uses 10 25-foot-long barges spread across the lake to launch the fireworks on the lake.
“There is no other show like it in the state of Indiana,” WPOA Firework Chair Chris Campbell said.
This year, the WPOA will produce its largest show on record, with past shows already being the largest in northern Indiana.
“Our membership of homeowners looks forward to this annual celebration. After an intractable Spring, the 2020 WPOA show will be the largest display in its history,” Campbell said. “Fireworks are the perfect way to come together as a community while safely distanced. I look forward to honoring the red, white, and blue with neighbors and friends this July 4.”
The event will begin at 10:15 p.m. with choreographed music available on Willie 103.5 FM.
For more information about the Wawasee Property Owners Association Independence Day fireworks, visit www.wawaseefireworks.com.
