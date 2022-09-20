GOSHEN — Plans for the possible development of a large new residential subdivision on the city’s south side to an initial step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Plan Commission.
At the meeting, the commission’s members gave their nod of approval to a request by Waterford Commons Business Park LLC and the city of Goshen for a rezoning from Industrial M-1PUD, Residential R-1PUD and Agricultural A-1 to Residential R-3 for a planned residential development with a variety of housing types, and a PUD major change to remove Tracts 1 and 3 from Waterford Commons Business Park PUD.
The subject property is part of Waterford Commons Business Park PUD, generally located on the northwest corner of Waterford Mills Parkway and Dierdorff Road (Tract 1) and on the west side of Regent Street south of Waterford Mills Parkway (Tract 3), including adjacent city parcels intended for public right of way.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the Waterford Commons Business Park PUD was established in January of 2014 and includes three separate tracts of land — tracts 1, 2 and 3 — each of which is zoned Industrial M-1PUD and has slightly separate requirements.
The most northern tract, Tract 2 (Ardmore Court), is nearly fully developed, Yoder noted, while tracts 1 and 3 each have an approved preliminary subdivision, but no development has occurred in either tract.
“The current request is to remove tracts 1 and 3 from the Waterford Commons Business Park PUD and rezone tracts 1 and 3 from M-1PUD to R-3, and to rezone adjacent city parcels from M-1PUD, A-1 and R-1PUD to R3,” Yoder said in her analysis of the request. “Per the Goshen Zoning Ordinance PUD District Regulations, Section 4250.9, a change of use is a major change, requiring approval by the Plan Commission and Council.”
Yoder noted that the R-3 District allows for a range of residential land uses, including single unit detached, single unit attached, two unit and multi-unit.
“The proposed R-3 zoning for Tract 1 is primarily adjacent to existing R-3PUD zoning,” Yoder explained, “and the proposed rezoning to R-3 is consistent with the existing mixed use land development with Waterford Commons PUD.”
THE PLAN
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, the requested rezoning, which involves approximately 210 acres of property, is being made by the city in partnership with real estate development firm Hoogenboom Nofziger.
“The property requesting to be rezoned includes the land currently identified as tracts 1 and 3 within the Waterford Commons Business Park PUD. Both tracts are currently zoned Industrial M-1 PUD and total approximately 175 acres of vacant land,” Hutsell said in her analysis. “Hoogenboom Nofziger currently has a purchase agreement in place with a local group interested in developing a residential development that will provide a variety of housing types. In advance of their closing on the property, they’re requesting that the land be rezoned to Residential R-3 to ensure that residential use of this land is supported by the city of Goshen.
“If approved, their intent would be to fully design a subdivision and, if needed, request an additional rezoning to put in place a PUD Overlay District specific to their development plan,” Hutsell added. “The only way a PUD will not be required is if the planned subdivision can meet all the existing requirements for the Residential R-3 district. Both the subdivision process and the potential PUD process will provide multiple opportunities for community input moving forward.”
Hutsell noted that the remainder of the rezoning request includes the public rights-of-way and publicly-owned land adjacent to the property owned by Hoogenboom Nofziger and includes a mix of existing Residential R-1 PUD and Agricultural A-1 zoning.
“To be consistent with adjacent zoning, this request would rezone all the city-owned land to Residential R-3 as well,” she explained.
For her part, Yoder indicated that it was her recommendation that the commission forward the requested rezoning and PUD major change on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
The commission’s members agreed, and a motion to forward a favorable recommendation to the council was passed unanimously.