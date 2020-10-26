GOSHEN — A number of lane restrictions will be implemented on College Avenue and Dierdorff Road beginning Tuesday following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
During the meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for a number lane closures connected to preparatory work on the planned College Avenue/U.S. 33 intersection improvement project.
“NIPSCO Electric will be continuing to install new power poles for the College Avenue and U.S. 33 intersection project,” Sailor said of the planned work. “The eastbound lane of College Avenue between Keystone Drive and U.S. 33 will be closed to traffic. Traffic control signs and flaggers will be used to direct traffic.”
Also approved in connection with NIPSCO’s utility relocation work was closure of the eastbound lane of College Avenue between Oak Lane and Commercial Drive, and closure of the northbound lane of Dierdorff Road between Greencroft and Eisenhower drives.
“The lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Oct. 27 and run through Oct. 30,” Sailor said of the plan.
The requested lane closures were approved unanimously.
INTERSECTION UPGRADE
According to the Goshen Engineering Department, the planned redesign of the College Avenue/U.S. 33 intersection, which is a state project, includes adding turn lanes, lengthening the existing turn lanes, improving the turn radii, and adding some left turn arrows at the intersection.
The bulk of the project’s preparatory work, which is scheduled to take place in 2020, will involve utility relocation and clearing in and around the intersection area, with actual construction work set to begin in 2021.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a $46,984 contract with RPM Machinery of Fort Wayne for the purchase of a new compact wheel loader for the city.
• Approved a request by Myron Bontrager, owner of The Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St., for use of the parking spot immediately east of the shop’s front patio to set up an espresso trailer for outdoor service on Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• Granted Martin Kain a Goshen mechanical license.
• Approved a three-year, $3,252 per year contract with Diversified Inspections/Independent Testing Laboratories Inc. to provide the annual testing of the Goshen Fire Department’s aerial devices and ground ladder inspections. Total cost of the contract came to $9,756.
• Approved a $39,800 agreement with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. to prepare a comprehensive stormwater drainage system design for the Plymouth Avenue Professional Park area and the two residential development areas located to the south. All services, excluding the construction phase services, are to be completed by March 1, 2021.
• Approved an extension of the previously approved southbound lane closure of Steury Avenue from 305 Steury Ave.e to East Lincoln Avenue until Nov. 6 as part of a plan to install new water main along Steury Avenue beginning Oct. 30. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Steury Avenue with flaggers during the closure.
• Approved an extension of the previously approved closure of North Main Street between Rock Run Creek and the intersection of Middlebury and Main streets until Nov. 20 in order to allow work to continue on the city’s Rock Run Creek sewer project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.