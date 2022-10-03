GOSHEN — A lane restriction is coming to River Vista Drive.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a request by City Engineer Josh Corwin for permission to implement a lane restriction on River Vista Drive for two days beginning Tuesday for a utility project.
“Dana Miller Building Solutions Inc. is requesting a lane restriction on River Vista Drive to connect to an existing storm line along the south side of the street,” Corwin said of the project. “The south lane would be restricted beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Wednesday, Oct. 5. The restriction will be between Woodward Place and South Main Street.”
Corwin noted that current traffic control standards will be used during the lane restriction and the contractor will be allowed one lane to work within at any given time.
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request by Goshen First United Methodist Church to use 10 parking spaces within the North City parking lot for a Trunk or Treat event planned for Oct. 29.
• Approved an agreement with Dixon Engineering Inc. for the inspection of elevated water tanks located near Clinton Street and Caragana Court. Total cost of the project is $9,650 plus the cost to ship pressure relief valves provided by Dixon for use on the distribution system two days prior to the inspection.