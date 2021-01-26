GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Landfill is looking to grow upward with the state’s permission.
As landfill managers seek the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s approval to update the facility’s permit, they presented details of the proposed expansion to the Elkhart County commissioners Monday.
Plans call for adding what John Bowers, county Landfill and Solid Waste director, termed a “piggyback” to a section on the east side of the landfill, 59530 C.R. 7, near Elkhart. He described the system as like building a pyramid where the area to be expanded would go on top of an existing mound with a composite liner separating the two layers.
The expansion would provide the landfill with an estimated nearly 7.5 million tons of additional capacity, and increase total available capacity to 13.6 million tons, according to the application the landfill submitted to IDEM last year.
“We can make the mountain a little taller, and it gives us more space for trash, essentially,” Bowers said after the meeting.
The application is now undergoing a technical review by IDEM, Bowers said. He hopes the agency will give its approval sometime this year so that development on the new section can begin.
Work on the new liner would be done throughout six to eight phases, with the first phase set to be complete in a couple years, depending on the permit approval, Bowers said.
The commissioners took no action since the presentation was for showing the plans while the technical review is underway.
A copy of the landfill’s application can be reviewed at the Elkhart Public Library, or online by sorting through IDEM’s virtual file cabinet at www.In.gov/IDEM.
