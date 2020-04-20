GOSHEN — Plans to make some land ready for an apparent housing project in New Paris have moved forward.
The Elkhart County commissioners approved a request to rezone property east of the community during their meeting Monday.
The New Paris Development Co. sought the change, asking to revert a parcel at 18561 C.R. 46 from mixed-use residential and neighborhood business development plans back to a base agricultural zone. County Planning Manager Jason Auvil said the rezoning is aimed at allowing for residential development at the site just west of C.R. 25.
Auvil also said the county plan commission unanimously approved the request at its meeting last month.
The commissioners also approved a request to give up an undeveloped piece of C.R. 137 near Syracuse.
Joe and Nancy Brown had asked the county to vacate a portion of the C.R. 137 right of way, with Auvil saying it runs through the middle of their farm property just north of South County Line Road. He said no road has ever been installed there.
A representative with developer Kindig & Sloat said the Browns want to build a new structure on the property, and opted to take this route instead of trying to get a variance from a setback issue involving an unused part of the right of way.
The plan commission had also unanimously approved the request last month, and the commissioners agreed with their vote.
ROAD AND INFRASTRUCTURE WORK
The commissioners addressed several other issues Monday.
Among them, the commissioners approved a request by County Administrator Jeff Taylor to open the process for seeking contractors for a new fiber project.
The plan calls for installing fiber optic data lines from Middlebury to Goshen, extending lines that were recently installed along C.R. 8 from Bristol to Middlebury, Taylor said. He added the new project will create a loop and provide redundancy route for the data lines.
Taylor said the project will be publicized Wednesday through April 29. He expected to receive proposals by May 11.
On another topic, Four bids were opened for a road shoulder wedging project on local roads. The bids came in from:
• Bristol-based Niblock Excavating at $415,925;
• Rieth-Riley Construction Co. of Goshen at $489,670;
• Phend & Brown Inc. of Milford at $550,665;
• And Griffith-based Walsh & Kelly Inc. at $590,000.
The commissioners accepted the bids for county highway department staff to review. The department will then make a recommendation on which company should get the contract.
Speaking of which, the commissioners also approved a recommendation to purchase a new road surface chip spreader from Southeastern Equipment Co. at a quoted price of $317,000. Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie told the board earlier this month the equipment will replace the highway department’s current 20-year-old chip spreader after it amassed about $20,000 in repair costs last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.