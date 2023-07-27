GOSHEN — The 4-H Lamb Costume Contest took place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Thursday.
The contest had six competitors with three different categories, as well as a best in show.
The three main categories are sports, food, and animal in costume.
“My favorite part was to make the costume — it was a lot of fun,” Best of Show winner Samantha Miller said. “My first costume got shredded by the sheep, so I had to make another one.”
Miller dressed as a lemon shake-up cup, and her sheep was a brat, also known as bratwurst.
“It’s neat to work with the kids and see what their creativity comes up with,” Judge Melissa Lehman said. “My favorite costume was the Best of Show, the lemon shaker. It was very indigenous and promoted the lamb club and what we do, so we thought that was nice.”
This was Miller’s second year competing in the contest. Last year she won first place in the funniest category, where she dressed her sheep up as her prom date.
“The costume contest got started about 20 years ago as an extra activity for the kids in the barn to do during the week, because our show is earlier in the week,” 4-H Lamb Club Leader Betsy Kelly said. “It’s an open forum, they come with whatever they want, and the kids are very creative from year to year and it’s a lot of fun.”
A list of the winners is below. Contestants will receive their prizes at their banquet.
Sports
1) Jackson Aldrich
2) Logan Moore
Food
1) Darren Moore
Animal in Costume
1) Taylor Cutter
2) Kathrynn Miller
Best in Show
- Samantha Miller