LAGRANGE — Several Lakeland students received DECA’s Emerging Leader Honor Award recently.
Lakeland winners were: Aubree Hall, Elizabeth Jennings, Madison Keil and Keirstin Roose.
The Emerging Leader Honor Award recognizes members who have been involved at the local, chartered association and DECA Inc. levels. These members are graduating seniors who have maintained at least a 3.2 cumulative grade point average, have completed at least one course in marketing, business management and administration, entrepreneurship, finance or hospitality and tourism, and have participated in a variety of activities that helped them to become a community-oriented, professionally responsible and experienced leader.
