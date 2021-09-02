Cathie Bledsoe, of the Indiana State Police's Internet Crime against Children Task Force, speaks to Lakeland third through sixth graders Tuesday. A parent cyber safety night event was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. that evening in the school auditorium, to discuss the many types of online predators and how they target victims, as well as other related topics. To learn more visit www.in.gov/isp/headquarters/intelligence-and-investigations/cybercrime-and-investigative-technologies-section/
Lakeland students learn about cyber crime
- THE GOSHEN NEWS
