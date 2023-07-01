SYRACUSE — Despite a first-time ever rain delay, the 2023 Wawasee Fotilla Parade got underway to gradually sunny skies early Saturday afternoon.
Holly Tuttle was chairperson of the event.
"We've never had a rain delay before," Tuttle said at about 11:15 a.m., with light rain falling on the Spinx Condominums, where at least three boats of judges prepared for the event, with a number of spectators waiting for the event to get started. "Hope it clears up. If the wind dies down, we should be good."
Bob Eppich lives at the Spink with his wife, Judy.
"The ladies have worked hard getting set up," Eppich said.
Although the July Fourth weekend of course applies to all 50 states, Hawaii had a special meaning for this year's flotilla, with a number of spectators wearing Hawaiian garb and a theme of "Luau on the Lake." Now in it's 62 year, the event was expected to include 25 boats and 15 decorated piers and to last around two hours, starting at Spink and going counterclockwise around the lake. Prizes were expected to be given out Sunday.
"That's good for people who prefer to decorate their pier," Tuttle added.
Young Tyce Dechant, Chandler, Arizona, visited the event with his family.
"I'm very excited," he said, shortly before the event got underway.
By shortly after 1 p.m., the morning rain had largely cleared out, and with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office Lake Patrol at the ready to assist, the journey around the lake was set to begin. Several jetskiiers were also in the vicinity.
"We judge the boat floats, (for) year number four," said Stewart Shearon, Syracuse, who was the pilot of one of the judges' boats. "It was a little challenging this morning with the thunder, but no worries."
To learn more visit, www.wawaseeassociation.org/events/wawasee-flotilla-2023-luau-on-the-lake, or visit the event on Facebook.