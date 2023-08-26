Long before Europeans arrived to settle along the Wabash River, Native Americans formed the Wabash Confederacy. These tribes intermingled among the various villages along the river.
When government surveyors entered the region, the Confederacy resisted, and the result was the Northwest Indian War. A treaty with the government dissolved the confederacy. Forty years later, the Indians would disappear.
According to the book, “History of Huntington County,” in 1832, a Mr. Tracy arrived in the area to establish a new settlement along the Wabash. He built a log cabin and returned to New York for his family. He never came back, so investors from Fort Wayne purchased 40-acres of forest and renamed the area Markle.
In 1850, Dr. Joseph Scott arrived to establish a practice. The Thomas Mill was built along the Wabash in 1851. Then the Chicago & Erie Railroad came through providing transportation for saw mills in the area.
In the late 1800s, several lodges were established, including an Odd Fellow Lodge (I wrote about their lodge in Pierceton earlier.)
Today, Markle has a population of around 1,000 and is a major stop along I-69 for food and fuel. Among the spots are Vinatelli’s Pizza, Koozie’s Pub & Grub, and our destination.
THE PICKLE
When our grandson attended Taylor University in Upland, we often returned via backroads. On occasion, we would cruise through Markle and noticed this joint on Morse Street, Markle’s main drag. Having been at Pickles in Hartford City with the Dunkirk Dudes, I’ve been curious about what The Pickle offers.
It’s a classic neighborhood bar that has been open for years and has become a Markle icon. Walking-in through the nondescript entrance, you immediately notice the wall of The Pickle t-shirts and the slogan: “Hot spuds, Cold suds” sign.
Settling at the circa 1900s bar, Stacy promptly presented menus while taking orders for cold ones. The John Adams Summer Ale is especially refreshing during these hot summer days.
The menu is massive with 23 starters, including onion rings. Then there are 11 of their famous pizzas. For sandwiches, you can choose from any one of 16 with the “King Hawaiian” being all things pork. Besides a massive pork tenderloin, this king of all sandwiches includes bacon, pulled pork and barbequed pork. It’s a meal for the masses!
The chicken salad croissant also looked interesting.
Other popular items include the oven-baked subs. These are so big that they offer all 11 choices as half-sandwiches.
And, people come from afar for their stuffed potatoes. They offer 14 variations including interesting toppings like cheeseburger, roasted veggies, and chicken Cordon Bleu.
Regardless, I wandered to the burgers and “The Pickle” caught my attention. However, it’s a half-pounder, so I asked Stacy if they would do a smaller burger, and indeed, she ordered a third-pound cheeseburger with the same fixings. It was an excellent burger, and the house-made poppy seed dressing on a side salad was spot-on.
Meanwhile, Gayle my wife, went with a half-order of their fish & chips, but substituted onion rings instead of the chips. The fish could have used more seasoning but the sharable onion rings were above average.
As we finished-up, in comes Chris, the beer spicket man. He is making one of his 50 or so stops to clear draft beer dispenser spickets. He immediately proceeded to disassemble the 11 spickets one at a time and cleaned each one. He explained that draft beer separates with age, and yeast builds-up behind the spout. This can affect flavor.
You learn something every day. It kind of makes me not want to order drafts anymore.
For a small burg, Markle offers more food options than most towns of this size. So, we’ll have to return to check-out Koozies.
Markle is only an hour drive from Lake Country and appears to have more than one luscious location. There is also the Bread Guy, where you can order fresh bread for pick-up Wednesday through Friday.