Lake Country now has two new health food stores. Lacking such venues before this summer, those wishing to pursue a healthier diet had to settle for a smoothie at The Depot or drive to Goshen or Warsaw for those options. No longer. Located within a mile of each other in the village south of downtown Syracuse are two new choices.
WARRIORS NUTRITION
Terri and Jerry Linville opened Warriors Nutrition on June 1 in a former tattoo parlor. Besides Herbal Life products, Warriors Nutrition features more than 100 smoothies. With categories including “Breakfast is Served,” “Caffe Haus,” “Pie,” “Magic Mint,” “Candy Corner,” “Cake,” “Cheesecake,” “Nutty Madness,” “Sundae Bar,” “Chocoholics,” “Fruity Sensations” and “Cookie Lovers,” a person can get virtually any taste imaginable. Some interesting choices include Honey Nut Cheerios, vanilla cappuccino, six types of lattes, key lime pie, Snickers, wedding cake, turtle, buckeye, eight shakes and sundaes, white chocolate cherry chip, orange-pineapple-banana and snickerdoodle. Top trending smoothies include pineapple upside down cake, dirty Elvis, banana nut muffin, orange Dreamsicle and strawberry banana.
Besides all the smoothie choices, they also offer three types of aloes, five teas and more than 40 tea bombs. Too many choices, so little time.
Terri claims, “Each smoothie contains 21 vitamins and 17 grams of protein.” Daughter, Stacey, assists in creating all these concoctions to your order. Stacey’s daughter is often behind the counter, as well, so there are three generations assisting in this new gathering spot.
HEALTH ELITE
Owners Chase Davis and brother Brandon, are passionate about their new venture at the previous Taco Bell location. Opening on July 4, the brothers offer supplements, smoothies, apparel and healthy eat-in and carry-out dishes.
There are seven smoothie choices on the main menu featuring almond milk, real fruit and one of their flavored Insane Whey products. The green monster is one of the more popular smoothies. It’s a concoction of almond milk, vanilla whey, mango, pineapple, a cup each of fresh spinach and kale, green-acai berry and ice.
On this day, Health Elite also listed eight classic smoothies (think piño colada), eight performance shakes, including a Gatorade smoothie, and three types of coffees. Mixologist Joey concocted a peanut butter, chocolate-covered banana smoothie for a customer, and she exclaimed: “Wow, highly refreshing!”
In the fridge were 10 healthy meal choices. For $6.99, current entrees include honey barbecue turkey with sweet potato and broccoli, hot wings chicken with sweet potato and broccoli, taco Tuesday beef with rice and green beans, Jamaican jerk turkey with rice and green beans, Buffalo chicken with cashews and broccoli and everything spicy beef with broccoli and walnuts. The latter two are listed as low-carb.
The Davises also feature dishes highlighting their high-protein waffles. On occasion, they’ll offer a waffle grilled cheese as a daily special. Other dishes highlight turkey bacon, salmon and scrambled egg whites. All meals are served in microwave-proof containers and list macro counts on the label.
Chase said, “I’m adamant about nutrition education at the high-school level, particularly on the value of whey in the diet. If I knew then what I know now, it would have substantially improved my high school wrestling career.” Later, as a professional fighter, his nutritional knowledge helped his performance until an injury ended his career.
Besides the whey products, other supplements include Nordic Naturals fish oil products, Allmax products, Forbidden Labz Speed Freak and Barney’s Blend — all designed to aid anyone’s fitness goal.
According to both stores, business has been brisk since opening. With all the lakers in town for the summer months, it’s a good time for new businesses to flourish. It will be interesting to see how the winter months go because so many Lake Country businesses tend to sustain themselves based on heavy summer business.
Loren Shaum is an automation engineering consultant, retired pilot, author, home gardener and sometimes chef. He and Gayle reside in Syracuse. He can be contacted at comtec@kcaccess.com.
IF YOU GO
WARRIORS NUTRITION
ADDRESS: 706 S. Huntington St., Syracuse.
PHONE: 574-534-0006.
HOURS: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. weekends.
HEALTH ELITE
400 S. Huntington St.
PHONE: 574-457-2014
HOURS: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. during the week; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. They deliver in Syracuse and the village between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. during weekdays.
