For several years, I’ve ventured to Orlando’s Bonnet Creek area for the Association for the Advancement of Automation annual Business Forum. At the same time, I facilitate a group of automation distributors focused on expanding their businesses, but this year proved to be extraordinarily different.
Bonnet Creek Cuisine
This year, the quest was for fresh seafood and Deep Blu Seafood Grill was discovered. Only a short walk away, I headed to what I hoped would be another luscious location.
Settling in, I queried about the fresh oysters, and Fanny Bays were recommended. When they arrived, I was shocked. They were about the size of a peanut, and easily the smallest I’ve ever seen. At $4 each, these were a questionable choice.
Venturing further, a flounder entrée served with a wild mushroom medley looked interesting. The dish was a monster with three large, pan-fried filets served over a bed of wonderful trumpet and enoki mushrooms. The combination went really well together and, although I couldn’t finish it, the dish was delightful!
Reception Spread
The A3 is held at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, and I’ve come to know the staff quite well. So, this year, I changed the venue and added an opening reception with TVs (the Packers were on that night) rather than a formal dining affair. Zeta Asia presented an Asian extravaganza including an expansive raw bar, sushi uramaki, spring rolls, pork dumplings, tuna poke on rice, wings slathered with a deliciously gooey Asian barbeque sauce and, for those less venturesome, burger sliders. The buffet was quickly mauled and, most importantly, the Packers survived.
The Bull & Bear
We closed the event by enjoying steaks and seafood at this fabulous steakhouse in the adjacent Waldorf Astoria. Besides an extensive wine list, their steaks are dry-aged to produce an enzyme explosion when grilled. My fillet mignon was a perfect medium-rare. It was like eating butter! Others raved about the black cod entrée! Coupled with classic steakhouse fixings and gorgeous desserts, this dinner made for a delightful finale.
Sol’s Journey
It’s fascinating what you can learn on a 40-minute drive to an airport. My limo driver was a “black-haired beauty with big dark eyes” (think Bob Seger’s classic “Night Moves”). Her name: Sol (in Spanish masculine form, translates to “sun”). Noting the accent, I asked where she was from. “Venezuela” was the answer. I responded: “So you escaped?”
Here’s her heart-tugging story.
After the death of Hugo Chavez, Nicholas Menduro rigged the 2013 election, which drove Venezuela into chaos and moved it toward economic ruin. One evening four years ago, Meduro’s militia thugs invaded Sol’s home and terrorized her husband and 6-year-old daughter. Trying to intervene, she was brutally clubbed in the temple with either a rifle butt or pistol. She doesn’t remember, but the scar remains. The government confiscated everything, including their car. Having stashed plenty of bolivars (Venezuela’s currency), they’d had enough and decided to flee to the United States. That required a harrowing journey — mostly at night — to the Columbian border. Once into Columbia, they found a bus to Bogota, then caught a plane to Panama City. After filing for asylum in the U.S., they caught a flight to Miami because Florida’s weather is similar to Venezuela’s. They ended-up in Orlando because of the job market, but they were broke because the bolivar exchange rate to the USD is nearly 250,000 to 1.
I asked Sol if I could return and interview her to further detail the whole story. She replied: “No, we were a few of the lucky ones. We are safe. We are happy and we are free!”
Understanding that she didn’t want the exposure, I asked about how the family was doing. She proudly proclaimed her daughter, now 10, just won her school’s spelling bee over many older students.
When I told her she spoke good English, she responded: “My daughter learned quickly in school and taught me.”
Side Bar
Sol is sad for her country and, most of all, the people. It has been destroyed in spite of extensive oil and mineral resources. The inflation rate is over one million percent and people are starving while propped-up socialist elites live off the resources purchased by China and Russia. Moreover, she is also extremely alarmed that there are American politicians embracing Venezuela as a model country.
Sol drives a mean, fearless limo and, when she easily unloaded my heavy bags, I handed her a generous tip. She hugged me. I responded: “God bless You.” She replied with teary eyes: “God Bless America.” Then off she drove — forever free!
