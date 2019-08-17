I’ve written about places to check out in Wolcottville, including Cook’s Bison Ranch, a great venue to visit and get all things buffalo. There’s also what I call the Topeka-Wolcottville corridor with several joints worth visiting. Among those are Coppertop Tavern, Coody Brown’s and Beauty and The Bull Pub. You can also meander further east to Adams Lake Pub, which is just down the road from Cook’s. But, there’s also a hidden gem in beautiful downtown Wolcottville.
TWIN SIX RESTAURANT
Located adjacent the stop light, this popular restaurant is a gathering hole for locals and passersby from the busy Ind. 9. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, this retro-decorated restaurant has a family room and bar. Bar access is through a separate door.
The restaurant sports many scenes, signs and memorabilia from the famous Route 66 that was the prime artery west before interstates were built. How all this ended up in rural Indiana is unknown, but bartender Mary said, “It’s been Twin Six as long as I can remember.”
BUILD YOUR BREAKFAST
The breakfast menu is organized to allow anyone to build their breakfast their way. For those wanting eggs (ordered anyway you like), you start with the number of eggs desired. Then, you can build from there by adding meat (bacon, patty or links), American fries and/or corned beef. Whatever you end up with, it’ll come with toast and coffee or soda for an extra 75 cents.
If that doesn’t suit your appetite, then there’s a choice of five omelets, of which the star is clearly the western omelet. It’s stuffed with all sorts of goodies, including, mushroom, onion, cheese, green pepper, tomato and ham and bacon or sausage.
There’s also the sausage gravy. The gravy can be ordered with biscuits or potatoes, and you can get half orders of either.
Other standard breakfast fare are waffles, pancakes and French toast.
After all that, you can also order some interesting sides, including American fries with onions, bagels, English muffins, Canadian bacon and mush.
If you want breakfast, get there by 11 a.m.
PACKED LUNCH
To satisfy the variety of appetites dropping in, Twin Six offers 25 sandwich choices. Of course, there’s the Twin Six burger and other burger variations, but the Monte Cristo looked enticing. The sandwich comes with grilled chicken strips, bacon, Swiss cheese jammed between two giant slices of Texas toast that are slathered with honey-mustard,
However, on this day, the fish sandwiches caught my attention. They offer cod, whitefish, and of all things, grouper. Now, where in these parts can you get grouper any day of the week? It’s even on the dinner menu, so I had to have it and I was not disappointed. The fish was perfectly flaky, and such a large slab that I had to eat the fish outside the sandwich before I could even get to the bun. It was nicely seasoned and with a splash of the house-made tartar sauce, it made for a delightful lunch. I would recommend that sandwich to anyone.
The lunch menu also offers bar items, including four pieces of cod, white fish or chicken strips.
Apparently, the pork tenderloin sandwich is very popular because several were ordered for carry-out during our visit.
EXTENSIVE DINNER MENU
Besides the grouper, there are 14 additional entrees choices. Some of the more interesting dishes noted were scallops (in Wolcottville?) and a half-pound serving of bluegill fillets. You can also get 12 of these dinner items as a basket, including broasted chicken, barbecued ribs (weekends only), whitefish, grouper and bluegill. Most baskets are offered in smaller portions, as well.
Daily specials are always on the menu for both lunch and dinner through the week, including $1 tacos every Tuesday. Other specials of note are pork chops on Monday and liver and onions on Thursday.
Weekends are another matter with all-you-can-eat specials, including beer-battered shrimp or whitefish offered. There’s also barbecued ribs, boiled shrimp (10 to 15) and crab legs. The latter come at market price.
There’s also a salad bar, which I’m told, is a highly popular evening venue.
Wolcottville is only 35-minutes from Lake Country, so you might want to check out Twin Six Restaurant, but choose your parking wisely. On this day, the parking was lot full, so it’s a bit difficult getting back on the state road with all the traffic buzzing by. Parking in the back is the best choice.
Loren Shaum is an automation engineering consultant, retired pilot, author, home gardener and sometimes chef. He and Gayle reside in Syracuse, Indiana. He can be contacted at comtec@kcaccess.com.
IF YOU GO
Twin Six Restaurant is at 101 S. Main St., Wolcottville. Phone: 260-854-2002. Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday and breakfast only on Sunday from 6 a.m.-noon.
