When a couple mothers are desperate to feed three starving high school football players while stuck in a dilapidated lake shack, creativity is the order of the day.
Here’s how it all started: As teenagers, we came to Lake Wawasee for summer church camp with a group from the Dunlap Evangelical United Brethren church. Those memories brought us back many years later, and in 1981, we purchased a shack to get a spot on the lake.
What a dump it was! There were bats upstairs and a couple of raw timber support beams in the basement that had termite stalactites hanging everywhere — making going down there a scary adventure.
There was a small galley kitchen with the necessary essentials, but you didn’t want to walk on the shag rug in the living room in your bare feet. Who knows what lied within?
The shack also had a glassed-in back porch with a super view on a hill overlooking the lake. One night, a monster storm rolled in with thunder rattling the leaky windows. Our youngest son, Steve, set-up his camera on a tripod and was able to capture one of the most stunning cloud-to-ground lightning bolts we’ve ever witnessed. The picture is a bit grainy, but the strike is vivid.
The shack was torn-down in late 1984 to make room for our current home.
RAIDING THE CUPBOARDS
My wife, Gayle, and longtime friend, Judy Kennedy, had to come up with something hardy for the boys when they arrived from a long day of football practice. What was available were some green beans, potatoes, sausage, onions, mushrooms, sweet corn and some beef stock. They placed a pot on the small stove, seasoned the stock and brought it to a boil. Then, in went the potatoes. Minutes later, green beans, sausage and mushrooms were added. When the green beans were about ready, in went the corn. Three minutes later, a concoction of cooked, locally grown vegetables and meat were ready. They fondly named the concoction, “Wawasee bouillabaisse,”and since, it has become a classic Lake Country one-dish dinner that can feed the masses quickly.
TODAY'S VERSION
This past week, we invited old friends, including the Kennedys, from Elkhart down for dinner and a boat ride. What a better way to remanence then to serve a pot of this wonderful concoction but with some variation.
We like sausages from Ossian meats (Ossian, Indiana) and Drier’s Polish sausage (Three Oaks, Michigan), and since root vegetables and green beans were available from the garden, we added those with red potatoes and sweet corn from Sweet Corn Charlie. Vegetables included kohlrabi, rutabaga, parsnip, salsify and baby carrots.
We make our own stocks, so for this pot, veal stock and chicken stock were combined, then seasoned with a sachet of herbs from the garden. Herbs included parsley, sage, rosemary, lemon thyme, savory and a couple fennel fronds. Also added were a couple tablespoons of paprika and Old Bay Seasoning. The latter is important to season the new addition, crayfish. Although available frozen locally, the preference is for live crayfish from Louisiana. Crayfish take approximately 10 minutes to cook in a boiling pot, so I cook everything else and empty the pot before cooking the crayfish. They add a surf and turf component to the event.
Everything is usually dumped on one serving platter with some of the stock, but in this case, the pot was so large we served the corn and crayfish separately and guests created their own plates. Fresh-baked baguette slices were served for sopping.
Appetizers for the feast were marinated olives with manchego cheese and pickled eggs, beets, cucumber, carrots, asparagus and radishes. The side was an heirloom tomato plate with fresh, snipped basil from our garden and mozzarella slices.
This fun dish done in the outdoor kitchen feeds many quickly and makes use of fresh ingredients from the garden. If you want the process details, email comtec@kcaccess.com.
CRAYFISH SOURCES
Football footnote: Brant Kennedy became an Indiana all-star and played four years at quarterback and tight end at the University of Wisconsin.
Scott Shaum played wide receiver at Taylor University for three years — becoming a starter over the last two years.
Steve Shaum played baseball one year at Hillsdale College, then transferred to Manchester University and threw the javelin in track and field.
Both Scott and Steve were on the receiving end of Brant’s bullet passes in high school.
