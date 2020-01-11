As days get longer, motivation to explore new happenings becomes easier. For 2020, the possibilities in and around Lake Country could be endless as new events are being scheduled and traditional events expanding. In addition, restaurant creativity is evolving to address the ever-changing clientele and trendy diets.
LAKE COUNTRY, 2020
Oakwood Resort:
• This week the popular pasta night restarted. You can build your own pasta plate.
• Jan. 25 is the annual Polar Plunge. Last year, this fundraiser for the Turkey Creek Township Fire Department drew around 300 people. Soulshot featuring John Kirkwood will rock the joint starting at 1 p.m., and Chef Simroy Campbell can’t roll-out his special chili and grilled cheese sandwiches fast enough.
• Expect a special Valentine’s Day menu.
• Easter and Mother’s Day brunches are always popular, and throughout Lent a fish-and-chips special will be featured.
• Expect a new summer menu on May 4.
• The annual “Woodie Boat Show” will be in late June.
• In September, Concord’s Class of ’60, 60th class reunion will take place.
Chautauqua Wawasee also will host several events at the resort. Those below are worth a trip.
• Purdue Varsity Glee Club, April, 24
• Fine Arts Festival, June 13
• Fort Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops, June 28
Other happenings:
• Huntington Street Bar and Grill will host its annual bagpipe party on St. Patrick’s Day.
• The Owl’s Nest’s will host brunch for Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving and maybe Christmas Day.
• Danny’s Pizza and Sport Bar features Chicago-style pizzas, but they are also the only place offering $3 burgers three times a week.
• Man Cave Brewery will host their second annual Wawabrewskie this summer — a charity for the local Kiwanis Clubs. The brewery will continue to create cleverly named brews like Skirt Lifter Nitro, Jiffy Lube, Bourbon Badger and others. Meanwhile, Chef Matt Fry continues with food excellence, and recently featured fresh lake trout. It was perfection.
• West Main Kitchen will reopen in February after its winter break.
• The “Thunder Run” featuring all types of antique wooden boats will continue to parade Lake Wawasee every Sunday, starting Memorial Day weekend. The largest parade last year included 37 boats.
• Chef Andrew Jones at rua in Warsaw is featuring some of the restaurant’s original dishes as monthly specials. This month its pasta stuffed with charred eggplant and goat cheese. Next month, the beloved Asian chicken wings will be back.
NEW EXPECTATIONS
• Kelly Jae’s Café hired a new chef, Jeremy Perkins. Expect “new and interesting things” from the kitchen.
• The building Kelly Jae’s owns on East Main in Syracuse, once occupied by M the Market, is under renovation. “Plans are still forming,” I’m told.
• The Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission just approved an alcohol permit for a new restaurant at 105 W. Main St., Syracuse. It’s unknown when Café Liefde (Dutch for love) will open, but the plan is to feature a small bar, shareable dishes and other café-style offerings.
• Scott Woods (Noa Noa Wood Grill and Sushi Bar, Warsaw) opened Landlocked Seafood Co. to expand the restaurant’s fresh seafood offerings.
• A wine tasting/pairing sometime in early summer at the Owl’s Nest
FARTHER AWAY
• The Captain’s Table on Crooked Lake remains open this winter. It’s a must, and probably the only place (outside of Chicago) where you can get Caymus cabernet sauvignon by the glass.
• The Hang Out Bar and Grill on Snow Lake is one of the better lake front joints.
• Bentwood Tavern, New Buffalo, presents its sea bass social each month, and sushi is now featured every Thursday.
• Zimmy’s on Baldwin Lake is always a great stop.
MENU ADDITIONS
• Restaurants are jumping on the “bowl” bandwagon. I’ve seen bowls with as many as seven ingredients piled high.
• You’re starting to see Impossible Foods’ Impossible Burger on menus. I tasted one at Ruhe152, and it was adequate, but I wouldn’t want a whole half-pound of it. At the CES Gadget Show in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods introduced Impossible pork and sausage.
• Don’t expect Joseph Decuis to go the “Impossible” route. Wagyu is its life-blood. When the restaurant starts burgers (Wagyu, of course), beer and blue jeans again on the Friday before Memorial Day, get there early or expect and hour or more wait.
With all this stuff going on, 2020 promises to be another exciting year in and around Lake Country. I can’t wait for the year to move along, get winter over and plant a garden, which is already partly spaded. 2019 was a banner year for gardening, especially heirloom tomatoes.
More luscious locations await.
