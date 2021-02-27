According to Marshall County historical documents, the Potawatomi Indians signed a treaty in 1826 authorizing the government to build the Michigan Road connecting the Ohio River to Lake Michigan. In 1832, the government purchased the area that is now Marshall County.
In 1835, the first white settlers arrived, and Marshall County was formed in 1836. Many settlers were from New England. Col. William Polk, who was of Puritan descent, was a prominent settler and named the newly plotted town along the Michigan Road, Plymouth, after Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Soon thereafter, the government decided to enforce the Indian Removal Act, but Potawatomi Chief Menominee resisted. Militia was sent to round-up his Yellow River clan of 856 people and in September, 1838, they were forced to relocate to eastern Kansas — a walk of 660 miles, which was referred to as “Potawatomi Trail of Death”!
Plymouth was incorporated in 1851. A school house was built in 1854, and the present-day courthouse was completed in 1872. Plymouth became a city in1873.
Today, Plymouth has a population of less than 10,000 and enjoys robust industrial and agricultural economies. When I had my automation business in Elkhart, Hoosier Racing Tire, in Plymouth, was one of our largest customers. We built the controls for their tire building machines.
DOWNTOWN
Plymouth’s downtown is primarily three-blocks along Michigan Street lined with circa late 1800s buildings. Remarkably, every store-front is occupied. There are jewelers, boutiques, Treat’s Squire Shop, Opies Deli, the Historical Museum, Rees movie theater, Pizza Bill’s and the Brass Rail Bar and Grill.
On the side streets, there are Mexican restaurants, coffee houses, a barbeque joint and another bar.
THE BRASS RAIL
Starting in 1985, owner Dave Langdon has created a wonderful, contemporary bar, family room and banquet room. The original bricks are exposed on the outside walls. The internal walls are stained hardwood, the floors are bamboo, and the bar is stainless steel!
As usual, we settled at the bar, and immediately ordered onion rings from the ‘sides’ section.
After slurping on a nicely prepared bloody Mary and hammering the rings, which were better than most, we perused the rest of the menu. There are a host of entrée salads including interesting-looking spinach and oriental salads.
Another lighter section, called “get stuffed”, features a choice of stuffed and plain baked potatoes
Besides six burgers, there are three different “pretzel” sandwiches, but I went to the “traditional sandwiches” section where there are nine choices. Sadly, my first choice — the tuna melt — was not available.
Eventually, at Julie’s, our waitress and 25-year employee, recommendation, the breaded pork tenderloin was selected. The thin slab of pork tenderloin was breaded with a very crunchy coating and was not greasy at all. The loin paired nicely with the crisp lettuce, onion and tomato condiments. Slathered with a bit of mayo, it was quite satisfying.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the house specialty, fried fish. We were told that in pre-pandemic times, the restaurant would fry more than 200-pounds of fish, weekly.
The sandwich was a colossal stack of lightly breaded fish piled on lettuce and tomato and jammed into brioche bun. It was perfectly flaky, and an excellent choice.
PACZKIS AND MORE
Another must stop is the Coffee Lodge Bakery. Arielle Montgomery’s coffee house is warm, cozy and complete with a stone fireplace.
Besides coffees, breakfast and lunch, the Lodge offers fresh pastries daily. Delivered from Fingerhut Bakery, which we’ve mentioned in the past, pastries include doughnuts, scones, cookies, Danish rolls and paczkis.
Paczkis are Eastern European yeast rolls made with eggs, milk and butter. They are stuffed with jams and other sweets. The Paczki on this day was stuffed with a light chocolate mouse and topped with saved dark chocolate — so decadent.
Plymouth (school nickname: “Rockies”) is another delightful destination with many luscious locations. We’ll revisit because Dickies Restaurant at Swan Lake Resort awaits.
