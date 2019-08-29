There are no less than 15 Mexican restaurants in and around Warsaw, two others in rural Kosciusko County and a couple more in Columbia City. In Syracuse, there’s the new Taco Bell, and Ligonier has two Mexican restaurants.
Since Mexican/Tex-Mex isn’t our favorite cuisine, we’ve not been to most of these places. But I can tell you that El Arriero Mexican Bar and Grill offers a spectacular view over Center Lake. It’s in the former Redwood Grill building and the outside deck is right on the water.
Across Detroit Street from El Arriero is Patino’s Mexican Food, and there are several more nearby.
Of all these places, only four have Trip Adviser ratings below 4 (out of 5). A couple are rated above 4.5, so, there has to be some good food here and there to get people in the door. Competition is more than strong.
THE FAVORITE
Although I occasionally prepare Southwestern-influenced dishes at home, we are very selective when eating Mexican out and take advice from those who partake more frequently than us. The one that stood out is El Mariachi Mexican Grill in Albion. Just a couple doors east of another great eatery I wrote about last year, One 10 West Main, El Mariachi is a small restaurant that probably seats about 30 with the six bar stools at the small bar.
Decorated with everything Mexicana, including a collection of owner Reuben Morales’ fancy sombreros, it reminded me of a place in Tijuana visited years ago. Opening just a year ago, the staff celebrated by offering customers 50% off on most items — and there are plenty of items.
The menu is nine pages of everything Mexican. You can choose from the soup/appetizer and salad page, or the seafood platter/taco page, or the steak and pollo (chicken) page, or the large house specialties page, or the burrito/combinations/a la carte page, or the quesadilla/chimichanga/enchilada page, or the brunch/combo lunch page, or the nachos/vegetarian page. There’s also a kid’s menu and a few desserts (think fried ice cream). There are well over 150 choices on this immense menu — way too many to choose from for a simple Mexican lunch. Nonetheless, we prevailed.
Friends recommended the Mexican shrimp cocktail, but it was too large for the two of us. This behemoth comes in a quart glass, and our waitress, Megan, said, “It has probably 20 or so shrimp.” The shrimp are buried in a ceviche-style, lime-based sauce of chopped onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapeno. It’s garnished with avocado and is truly a meal for several. We’ll go back with friends just to share that.
It took us at least a half hour to choose something, but that passed quickly as we sipped on exquisitely prepared margaritas, and Megan served a large basket of fresh corn chips with a mildly spicy salsa. (We could have made a meal of the chips and salsa.) We ordered a medium-sized margarita served in a glass bigger than a large softball. Those margaritas are worth the short trip through rural Noble County.
On this day, the choices were from the brunch and appetizer pages. After getting a half-order of guacamole, my wife, Gayle, settled on a bowl of tortilla soup. I went with the tamal lunch.
The guacamole was spot on and included a nice mix of minced scallion and tomato. The tortilla soup incorporated a rich, chicken-based stock with a kick and was chock-full of pulled chicken and vegetables.
The tamal lunch included a tamale covered with shredded beef swimming in a wonderfully prepared mole. The tamale tasted like hominy and was light and fluffy. The platter was served with Mexican rice and refried beans, which also had a kick.
Interestingly, the Mexican rice El Mariachi serves has the usual tomato sauced white rice, but also included chunks of potato. I’ve been to a number of Mexican joints but have never been served rice made this way. It must be a regional thing.
It will take several trips to sample the many dishes we considered, but I can assure you, if you like pure Mexican, El Mariachi is one of the best choices you can make.
Loren Shaum is an automation engineering consultant, retired pilot, author, home gardener and sometimes chef. He and Gayle reside in Syracuse. He can be contacted at comtec@kcaccess.com.
