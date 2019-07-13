When warm weather hits Lake Country, the lines for ice cream at Kelainey’s Sweet Dreams get longer and longer. On a recent visit, the line was out the door and around the screened-in porch.
The Thompsons opened their first ice cream shop in downtown Warsaw in 2001. Named after their two daughters, Kelsie and Laine, the shop became so successful that they opened another in the Village at Winona. Located in a restored, historic house on Winona’s main drag, Kelainey’s has become the go-to place during the summer lake season.
ICE CREAM & MORE
There are always 15 or more ice cream flavors available, and they are hand-dipped and plopped on your choice of several house-made cones, including waffle. A new flavor this year is the Traverse Bay cherry, and it has become one of my favorites. It’s a yummy concoction of Amaretti-flavored ice cream packed with cherry pieces and chunks of dark chocolate.
If a sundae is preferred, there are eight “Sweet Treat Sundaes” with a couple favorites being Kelsie’s turtle sundae and Laine’s cookie creation. You can get conventional sundaes, as well, and choose from eight flavorings. All are topped with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.
Then, there are espresso sundaes. The caramel nut comes with a mound of vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel sauce and hazelnut syrup. All of this is doused with two shots of espresso. The mocha espresso sundae is a chocoholic’s delight. It includes chocolate ice cream, dark chocolate sauce and two shots of espresso. These are the closest you can get to a real caffeine-sugar buzz.
The cream mixologists also create shakes, floats or malts from any of the ice cream flavors on hand. Then, you can even “quake the shake” by adding one or two shots of espresso.
Other cool treats include six smoothie flavors, 12 Polar flurries and seven “Big Train Drinks” where various flavors of chai are used.
SIGNATURE DRINKS
The baristas are continually building any one of their five espresso types, or you can just get plain. The 16-ounce signature drinks can be ordered hot, over ice or blended, and there are six choices. Of course, there’s regular coffee, if so desired.
SANDWICHES AND SALADS
Their sandwiches and salads attract a large lunch crowd, especially from Grace College just up the hill. Besides their house-made tuna, chicken and egg salad, which you can get as a sandwich or on a bed of greens, there are clever combinations like the croissant roll where you choose between ham, turkey or corned beef. The roll includes both Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Kelainey’s special sauce.
There are also Swiss melts and southern pork barbecue served on a pretzel roll, a smothered chicken sandwich (topped with ham and Swiss cheese), and the classic peanut butter and jam.
Paninis are also popular, and Kelainey’s offers five with the Buffalo chicken melt and the veggie being college favorites. The one that caught my eye on this day was the tuna melt. Stuffed between thick slices of grilled wheat bread was this luscious gob of house-made tuna salad. It was loaded with nice chunks of boiled egg and the melted Swiss made this one of the best melts I’ve had. In past visits, I’ve had the chicken salad and the grilled cheese, but this tuna melt stands out.
All sandwiches come with your choice of their house-made chips (regular or barbecue), pretzels or applesauce and a tart, garlic-laced pickle slice that gets your attention.
I’ve not had any of their salads, but the jumbo chef salad a server brought to another table was colossal. You can get this salad with the conventional ham and turkey, but instead, this one had a mound of roasted chicken breast. It was easily sufficient for two.
You can also get a regular roasted chicken salad, just a tossed green salad or any one of the aforementioned egg, tuna or chicken salad on greens. None of these salads are small, either, and Kelainey’s makes all the dressings.
With cozy indoor seating, the screened-in, wrap-around porch seating or lawn seating, there’s a spot waiting for Lake Country folks at this quaint location. As they say: “Every day is a sundae at Kelainey’s.”
Loren Shaum is an automation engineering consultant, retired pilot, author, home gardener and sometimes chef. He and Gayle reside in Syracuse. He can be contacted at comtec@kcaccess.com.
IF YOU GO
ADDRESS: Kelainey’s Sweet Dreams in the Village at Winona is at 904 Park Ave.
PHONE: 574-267-2860.
HOURS: 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m., except Sundays when they open at noon. They do carry-out.
