Since February, Kelly Jae’s Lakeside has been welcoming dinner guests, softly. To work the kinks out, Executive Chef Kelly Graff, and general manager, Beth Grier, chose to initially open on only Friday and Saturday. Then, in April, they expanded to Thursday but only for three hours.
All the while, Kelly has been adjusting the menu continuously to leverage what’s available from local farmers or through her normal sources.
A recent addition is an unusual tomato chart. The perfectly baked tart dough full of tomato chunks is stuffed with a creamy filling of onion jam and goat cheese, then a basil pesto is drizzled over. Rich and decadent, this is a winner.
AWESOME EXTRAVAGANZA
Kelly and Beth have been planning a “grand opening” with a target date of Memorial Day weekend. Sure enough, on May 30, they pulled it off in a grand fashion.
This is historical, in many respects. I’ve been in Lake Country for more than three decades, and I don’t recall an event of this magnitude in downtown Syracuse.
The tent went up early last week in the parking lot on East Main and covered a half-city block. The huge supporting poles pushed the tent peaks upward nearly two stories. It was a site to behold.
Inside, twenty large, round tables were packed with multiple goodies for each guest and were spaced nicely for efficient people movement. The venue also included a stage for entertainment to come later and a bar area.
The event sold-out almost immediately, and with 160 guests — nearly double the restaurant capacity — the menu had to be carefully planned.
The flood of people commenced before 6 p. m. to partake in a cocktail pause prior to seating. The guest line ran down the alley adjacent the restaurant and around the corner onto the sidewalk.
One drink came with the tab, otherwise it was a cash bar. And, you could purchase a bottle of wine of choice for a minimal price of $20 a bottle. Other drinks were discounted comparatively, and they flowed.
SERVING 160 IN ONE SEATING
Kelly and Beth had their entire staff, which included my grandson Eli, well-organized. They even served dinner to the band members and four special guests inside the restaurant before the main event.
The menu was posted at the tent entrance.
First course: Grilled shrimp skewer, house-smoked salmon and mini crab cake. The latter two are on the restaurant menu’s starter section and are outstanding. This first course was a meal by itself.
Second course: Jae’s salad. This is the most popular salad on the restaurant menu and includes mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, Asian pear, spiced pecans and served with a balsamic vinaigrette. The restaurant servings are large.
Third course: Airline chicken breast with lemon-caper sauce, mashed potatoes and a vegetable sachet. This dish was created specifically for this event.
Fourth course: Chocolate chip ice cream sandwich — a great finish to any gala event.
To pull this off, the kitchen staged servings throughout the restaurant, and as each plate was completed, a “runner” toted trays of plates to the tent. Servers were assigned tables, and as trays arrived, each plate was placed in front of a guest. It was extraordinarily orchestrated.
Except for Roanoke, and maybe Fairmount, there’s no small town around that has a world-class restaurant like Kelly Jae’s Lakeside. Kelly’s fusion of global flavors largely comes from travels around the world with her parents where they experienced many cultural cuisines. Today, those experiences have resulted in an evolving menu that includes many eclectic and exciting dishes.
The restaurant is now open on Wednesday with expanded hours. If you want a multi-cultural, yet casual, experience, this is it.
