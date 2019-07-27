Arguably one of the best county fairs in the state, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, continues to draw crowds around 200,000 annually. With the hot weather backing off for a couple days, we decided to take in this popular event.
To get there from Lake Country, it’s best to go up Ind. 13 to C.R. 36 and enter through the south entrance. With cars lined for what appeared to be more than a mile, the parking was highly efficient and took little time. Then it’s an easy walk to Gate G and, being Senior Day, there were no lines.
ANIMALS RULE
It’s been years since we’ve attended the fair, and the grounds have grown significantly. There are a couple large RV parks to accommodate vendors, and it’s definitely needed as many vendors were from out-of-state.
Animal barns display every critter, from small rabbits to the massive draft horses. One of the draft horses, named Elvis, weighs 2,200 pounds, and with its head raised, its height reaches over 18 feet. That’s a ton of horse. Most of the draft horses in the barn were from a farm in Defiance, Ohio.
Every featured animal also has a concession stand, and you can get anything from rabbit tacos to pork sliders to lamb burgers. There’s even a Carson lamb burger, named for the late Carson Lantis, who for years was a 4-H leader and a fair board member. Carson’s wife, Donna Lantis, remains the county lamb queen and has lambs in the competition. Over the years, we’ve purchased several of her lambs, and they are as pure as you can get. She is now supplying lamb to a Chicago chef.
The largest poultry concession was Nelson’s Fundraising and Catering from Wakarusa. Their pavilion easily seats 50, and there was a line for their famous chicken. Barbecued at their Wakarusa event center, there were cases of chicken waiting to be quaffed.
MAIN FOOD PROMENADE
Along the walk from Gate G, there are a couple food vendors, and one in particular caught my attention. Called “Everything Fried,” this stand’s highlight is their freshly fried potato chips. It’s a mound of crunchy chips, and likely enough for three.
Locust Street has 16 concession stands and, having arrived early, we were looking for a stand featuring breakfast. We found the Elkhart County Exchange concession stand to be the perfect choice. Featuring waffles and pancakes with sausage, there was only a short line, but quickly filled with young folks because they offered all-you-can-eat pancakes. One young man setting nearby was slamming his 10th pancake as we left, and those were nice-sized pancakes.
These cakes were soft and very tasty with a hint of vanilla. Served with a large sausage, somewhat-like a Polish sausage, which also was of high quality, this made for a great start to our Tour de’Fair.
After seeing all we wanted in the indoor and outdoor exhibits, many quite interesting (especially the humongous farm tractors and a hardened Humvee), we headed to the Tri Kappa concession stand for a piece of pie and a dip of The Chief’s ice cream. The ice cream choices were limited, so we just settled for one of the more than a dozen pie flavors. With peach being one of those choices, that was an easy decision. It had a flaky crust, and nice, gooey filling loaded with peach slices. It was a treat, and I would recommend Tri Kappa’s pies to anyone.
WHAT WE LEARNED
After the pie treat, we headed to the grandstand to watch one of the ongoing harness races and learned more than I needed to know.
• The horses do a pace lap behind a car mounted with a starting gate as wide as the number of the sulkies — usually no more than six.
• The sulkies have to be of a uniform design but the jockeys are of many sizes — unlike horse racing jockeys.
• Races are two laps.
Other things we learned:
• Indiana is second in the country in ice cream production.
• Indiana is also slightly second, behind Nebraska, in popcorn production.
• A cow produces an average of 7 gallons of milk a day.
• Indiana serves the largest pork tenderloins.
• One acre of soybeans produces 82,000 crayons.
• Every 11 seconds a senior citizen visits an ER after falling.
Accumulating all this new knowledge made the short jaunt to the fair highly worthwhile, and now we know why this venue is a hot spot for young folks — especially the carnival area and evening concerts. The fair organizers should be commended for this well-organized event.
Loren Shaum is an automation engineering consultant, retired pilot, author, home gardener and sometimes chef. He and Gayle reside in Syracuse. He can be contacted at comtec@kcaccess.com.
