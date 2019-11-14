Long ago, volcanic action created veins of 97% pure copper on the Keweenaw Peninsula. Early Native Americans used the veins to make tools and weapons.
In 1771, early settlers started mining and word spread. By the mid-1800s, there were 19 mines on the peninsula. Today, there are still three active mines and several of the closed mines offer tours.
THE GATEWAY TO KEWEENAW
Houghton, Michigan, is more than 100 miles from Marquette, and at the base of the peninsula. It’s also the home to the Michigan Technological University, an outstanding engineering school.
We cruised through downtown and across Portage Lake via a huge drawbridge to Hancock. Meanwhile, wind gusts increased and the skies opened. It got worse as we moved further north to the beginning of U.S. 41, north of Copper Harbor.
COPPER HARBOR
We finally reached the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, checked in and got soaked while unloading. Once settled, we headed into Copper Harbor to the Harbor Haus Restaurant.
As we entered town — a collection of quaint resorts, restaurants, galleries, boutiques, a gas station, bar and convenience store — the power went out. That, and the Harbor Haus was closed to the public with an ongoing party, created major disappointment. But we noticed that the convenience store was lit with back-up power.
Being undaunted, the closest town is Eagle Harbor, and the inn there came highly recommended. So, without phone service to verify, we gambled and headed out on 14 miles of winding roads while getting whipped with winds. Unfortunately, Eagle Harbor was also out of power. On our return, we had to detour because of downed power lines.
Back in Copper Harbor, the convenience store was still open and locals were loading their backpacks with cold beer. Stacy, the owner, welcomed us as we gathered sandwiches and snacks.
Stacy also had interesting local items, including granola, honey and wild berry jams. She explained that there are many as 20 wild berry variations found on the peninsula, and one of the rarest is thimbleberry.
After a sample, we purchased a jar of that yummy jam. Later, we found it superb on corn bread.
After a supper by candlelight at the lodge, we settled-in to get an early start. Meanwhile, power was restored four-hours later.
Next day, we headed back to town and found the Pine Restaurant. It was full of locals expounding on the lengthy power outage — a frequent occurrence in these parts. Sid, our waitress, who moved to the area 10 years ago because “this is the place where I wanted to be,” briefed us on the specials and took our order.
Then, we heard Sid ask one of the locals, “Jim, you taking your boat out today?” The answer was a blunt: “Hell no, I’m not that crazy!”
We devoured our breakfast of French toast and a perfectly poached egg, said goodbye to Sid and headed to the Fuel Stop. The gas pumps are old-style requiring you to pay inside where we met Tracy, a migrant from Wisconsin who moved to the area three years ago because of the same reason as Sid.
She filled us in on everything Copper Harbor.
• There’s a one-room school with seven students.
• High school is in Calumet, 35 miles south.
• There are about 70 year-round residents.
• On occasion, they’ve been snowed in for a week.
• The lake doesn’t freeze, keeping the temperature typically above zero.
• The ferry to Isle Royale National Park takes about an hour, but is closed for the season
FITZGERALD'S
The next day, after a wonderful lunch back in Houghton at Joey’s (where we met Jeanette, another migrant and a real hoot) and enjoyed fresh lake trout, we ventured back north to check in at Fitzgerald’s in Eagle River, a town of 35 residents.
It’s an obscure lake-front restaurant/inn known for great food with exceptional wines and whiskeys. Once settled, we moseyed down the hall to the bar and connected with one of the owners, Marc Rea. Noting how close the waves were, he said, “When we bought this place 12 years ago, there was a hundred feet of sand.” No more. Waves are only a few feet from the outdoor patio.
We parked at a window table while the waves roared and perused the menu, which included all things from Yooper land. The walleye stood-out, and I was not disappointed. Drudged in pecan flour, it was pan-seared creating a crunchy crust with an eloquent, flaky center. It was served with a cherry butter, green beans and garlic mashed potatoes. What a perfect ending of a long trip to the very tip of the UP.
Tomorrow, we’re off to Lambeau Field in Green Bay for lunch, then dinner with old-friends near Milwaukee.
In concluding this adventure, it seems that the UP should be a state. Being twice the size of New Jersey but with only 1/30th the population, these Yoopers would be most happy being independent.
