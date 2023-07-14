BREMEN — The Laidig family recently held a reunion of covetous proportions.
More than 350 people showed up to the family’s 100th Laidig Family Reunion at Community Gospel Church, 68893 Ind. 331, Bremen — so many that they needed more tables and chairs, and food ran out at an all-time high speed.
“We are so blessed to be part of a family steeped in traditions that we pass down to the younger generations,” said Connie Sancraint, one of the family members responsible for organizing this year’s reunion.
The family has maintained an annual tradition of hosting the reunion on the Fourth of July or near it each year in conjunction with the nation’s independence celebration.
In 1923, John and Mary Laidig, farmers of Bremen, began throwing an annual family picnic. The picnic continued as the children married and brought their own families back, and eventually, great-grandchildren were spotted at the Fourth of July gathering.
“My dad’s family was a family of 12 and my dad was one of the younger ones,” Connie Sancraint, granddaughter of John and Mary Laidig, recalled. “It used to be, years ago, that the aunts and uncles did it. They brought the food, they nominated people to be part of a committee — someone was on food, someone did clean up, someone did games with kids, you know.”
Although the reunion can be done for under $500, Sancraint said, maintaining such an interest is no easy feat. In fact, six years ago, the family considered ending the reunions altogether. Her generation, in their 70s and 80s, are tired. Luckily, the next generation, her children’s generation, began stepping up to keep them going.
There’s a family softball game, a potluck, and record-keeping. For the centennial celebration this year, it was her children who ran the committee with one son serving as master of ceremonies and another offering the blessing of the food. Sancraint also rented a bouncy house for the first time this year.
Right at the front door, was the typical donation box, sign-in and guessing games with prizes.
“I had a prize for the 100th person that signed in this year,” Sancraint said.
At another table, family history books were sold. At yet another table, family members were picking up their presale custom Laidig 100th Family Reunion T-shirts. Sancraint said before the reunion even began they’d sold 192 shirts.
The reunion was supposed to begin at noon, but Sancraint said she went to check the line, and saw there were still about 50 people waiting in line to sign in.
For the 100th-year celebration, the focus was on memories from past reunions and Sancraint even compiled a skit reenacting each member of the original 12 family members. She chose cousins from that person’s family line to retell their stories, and behind the reenactors, a slideshow played with photos of ancestors.
“It really went over well,” she said. “I’ve had so many people tell me it’s the best reunion we’ve ever had.”
Yet the draw to the reunion begins long before July. It’s hard work to keep up a family of this size. There’s a committee full of supporters including a family historian, a newsletter editor, a videographer and many more, who keep up with and engage the family all throughout the year.
Linda Smith, for example, updates the family tree each year. It’s a big job.
“It’s amazing to see how large the family has become,” Smith said. “While there are still numerous Laidig family members in Indiana, there are also many that travel to Indiana for the reunion from other states.”
In addition, the family has a Laidig Reunion email that celebrates births, marriages, graduations, and other achievements between reunions. The June issue, for example, announced that Daniel Laidig climbed Mount Everest.
“Family is so important,” email editor Janine Zeltwanger said. “I look forward to the annual reunion when we come together to share family values and history. There’s always so much to celebrate and be thankful for. I believe John and Mary Laidig would be proud to see that their focus on the family has continued for 100 years.”