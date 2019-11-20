LAGRANGE — A 39-year-old LaGrange woman was killed in a head-on crash on C.R. 200 North, just west of Ind. 9 at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday.
LaGrange County Sheriff's Office investigators stated in their report that they do not know what made driver Laura Alomari, 1820 W. 200 North, Lot 660, go left of center.
Deputies reported she was driving a 2004 Pontiac west on C.R. 200 North when her vehicle went left of center and it collided head on with a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Kirk Hoff, 64, 930 Steffey Road, Bronson, Michigan. The truck was eastbound on C.R. 200 North.
Alomari was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hoff had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital, where he was treated and released.
The crash remains under investigation.
