LAGRANGE — An 87-year-old LaGrange woman died Sunday from injuries she suffered in a crash on Wednesday.
The Allen County Coroner's office confirmed that the passenger injured in the crash, Barbara Ebert, 87, of LaGrange, died Sunday morning at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Indiana State Police Trooper Abby Russell's preliminary investigation revealed that at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, LaGrange County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Emelander was traveling north on Detroit Street approaching the area of the Dollar General store, 819 S. Detroit St, LaGrange. A 2011 Buick passenger car turned south out of Dollar General parking lot directly into the path of Emelander's squad car, Russell reported. Deputy Emelander's squad car struck the Buick on the driver’s side, then ran off the road before striking a tree, the report reads.
The driver of the Buick, identified as Lillian Jagoda, 80, of LaGrange, and her passenger, Ebert, were taken to Parkview Hospital. Deputy Emelander was also transported to Parkview Hospital and his K9 partner was taken to a local vet. Emelander and the K9 were on duty and were responding to a call to assist another officer at the time of the crash, according to the report.
This crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police. When completed it will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for a full review, police reported.