LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department Wednesday issued a public health order with teeth that goes into effect Friday.
With the county having a high positivity rate and it being at level red on the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID metrics chart, the Health Department issued an order with a penalty of shutting down noncompliant businesses if they fail to comply after a verbal and written warning.
Here’s a summary of the order, which applies to all individuals, businesses and entities in LaGrange County. This includes for-profit, nonprofit and educational entities, the order reads.
The order will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will continue until the local health officer rescinds it.
All businesses and entities in the county will need to create or update their existing COVID-19 response plan to make sure it complies with the order.
All business and entities in the county must actively implement, maintain and ensure compliance by staff, volunteers and the public with: the only and remote access options for the public outlined in the response plan; sanitation measures; social distancing measures; staff and volunteer screening measures; and face covering requirements provided by the public health order dated June 15 and the governor’s executive orders.
All educational institutions for K-12 grade levels that have submitted a COVID-19 reopening plan that has been reviewed and approved by the health department will be considered in compliance. There are several areas to review that are school specific.
Personal service businesses need to meet all requirements except that an employee and a customer may be within 6 feet of each other and make physical contact only for the period of time and extent necessary and customers may remove their face mask only for the period of time and extent necessary for the specific services to be provided.
Health department staff or its designated agents can conduct inspections of businesses and entities to ensure proper compliance of the health order. Enforcement actions may be initiated if violations are found. This includes a verbal warning first, followed by a written warning. If compliance is still an issue, then the health department will issue an order to close the business or entity.
Gatherings, meetings and special or season events are restricted under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order 20-48 and any future orders he may have.
This order restricts counties based on the color-coded metrics chart.
Since LaGrange County is in red, all public and private gatherings or meetings outside of a single household, living unit or religious service, whether familial, social, governmental, philanthropic or otherwise, may have up to 25 people provided they are following the mask mandate, social distancing and sanitation measures.
Hosts are encouraged to health screen attendees.
If gatherings or meetings are expected to exceed 25 people, there must be a COVID-19 safety plan approved by the LaGrange County Health Department. Plans must be submitted at least one week before the event is scheduled.
Special or season events may have up to 25 people provided they follow the mask order, social distancing can be achieved and maintained and sanitation measure are implemented at the site. It is also suggested the host do a health screening on attendees. Those events where more than 25 people are expected need to have a plan in place and approved by the health department at least a week before the event.
Each separate improper on non-compliant action will constitute a separate and distinct violation.
Health officials, or their designees, may perform random visits to these events to ensure compliance.
A plan may immediately be revoked and the event stopped, plus additional enforcement actions can take place for noncompliance.
