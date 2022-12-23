LAGRANGE — LaGrange County has issued a travel watch until further notice. This is level orange.
A watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a watch local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
Elkhart, Kosciusko and Noble counties are at level yellow or a travel advisory. This is the lowest level and just advises people to be cautious.