LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation celebrated the groundbreaking of its new headquarters at the intersection of U.S. 20 and 250 West in LaGrange Thursday.
The Community Foundation purchased a medical office at the end of 2019, with plans to renovate and expand the building as its new headquarters.
After delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, renovation at the facility has now started, according to information contained in a news release from the foundation. Lehman Construction of Shipshewana will complete the project.
The project will feature a new addition, increased parking space, and renovation of the building’s office and lobby space. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The Community Foundation staff anticipates moving into the new facility in mid-January of 2021.
The facility will contain 3,000-square-feet of office space, including an 800-square foot community room available for nonprofit use. The community room will be equipped with multi-media technology and will seat 30 people and provide space to host small gatherings and meetings. The community room will be available free of charge to local nonprofits and civic groups.
“We are excited to provide a community space for our nonprofits,” said Octavia Yoder, executive director of the foundation. “The addition will be an asset to the community, handicap accessible, and provide a gathering space for our community.”
The Community Foundation had been setting aside funds for several years for the project, which allowed the organization to purchase the property using available cash — no mortgage was required. A portion of the cost of the building was funded using a gift the foundation received at the beginning of 2019.
Greater visibility, lower costs and enhanced accessibility were the deciding factors in the move.
“The fact that we could finance the purchase and renovation without debt means that this will be a great step forward and help the Community Foundation grow and prosper in the coming years,” Yoder said.
“It is important to the foundation to honor those who have been a vital part of it, it is because of their dedication we are able to fulfill our mission,” said Neal Wolheter, board president. “The new headquarters will be a beacon for LaGrange County not just today but well beyond into the future.”
