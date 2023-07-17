HOWE — Indiana State Police report that a LaGrange County deputy was involved in a serious car crash Saturday afternoon on Ind. 120.
The officer, LaGrange County Deputy Zachary Anderson, 34, of Middlebury, was not injured but was hospitalized at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for examination. The other driver, Jamie Espinal-Albor, 33, of Sturgis, Michigan, was flown from the scene to Parkview Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Anderson was driving in a fully marked LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department 2021 Dodge Durango at 12:30 p.m. when he was involved in a serious crash involving a blue 1994 GMC pickup at the intersection of Ind. 120 and C.R. 100 East, near Howe. The driver of the GMC, Espinal-Albor, was also hospitalized following the crash.
Preliminary investigation by troopers indicated that Anderson was traveling east on Ind. 120 with his emergency lights and siren activated responding to an unrelated call. Espinal-Albor was traveling north on C.R. 100 East and reportedly failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and pulled into the path of Anderson’s SUV. The impact to the GMC caused it to overturn and it came to rest on its roof in the south ditch. The deputy’s SUV came to rest upright in the north ditch. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.
Espinal-Albor had to be extricated from the wreckage by the Howe Fire Department. He was then flown from the scene to Parkview Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Anderson and his K-9 partner were not injured, however, he was transported to Parkview Hospital in LaGrange to be checked out.
As required by Indiana law, both drivers provided a blood sample for chemical testing. The results of those tests are pending. Along with the standard crash investigation, the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction investigators also responded to assist in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the Howe Fire Department, Lagrange Police Department, Shipshewana Police Department, Parkview EMS, Lakeland Towing, and Grates Towing.
Teen reportedly steals car with 2-year-old inside
Sally Torres reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:21 p.m. Sunday that her vehicle was stolen from 28830 Miller Drive, Elkhart, with her 2-year-old child inside.
Less than five minutes later, her husband found the vehicle with a teen suspect inside and detained them for police. The teen was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center by deputies and the child was returned to the Torres family unharmed.
ARRESTS
• Viviana Hernandez, 22, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating while intoxicated and never having obtained a license at 12:35 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 18121 C.R. 29, New Paris. Hernandez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail
• Dustin Levitz, 30, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license with priors at 1:17 a.m. Saturday after officers made a traffic stop for driving left-of-center and speeding on C.R. 17 near C.R. 14 in Bristol. Levitz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AUTO THEFT
• Duane Ralston reported to Goshen police at 3:36 p.m. Sunday that his gold 2000 Ford F150 was stolen at 705 E. Jefferson St.
• Hugo Ochoa reported to Goshen police at 10:59 a.m. Sunday that his 2005 F250 Super Duty was stolen from 1037 S. 14th St., Goshen.
BURGLARY
• Raymond Williams reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday someone entered his detached garage to steal $2,000 worth of tools at 58093 C. R. 9, Elkhart.
• Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 and 5:43 a.m. someone broke a window on an overhead door near the tire and lube area of the store.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Margaret Ramirez reported to Elkhart County deputies around 8 a.m. Saturday someone crashed into her brick mailbox and left the scene of the crash at 224486 Fireside Drive, Elkhart.
• Matenia Walters reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:15 a.m. Saturday that someone had crashed into her landscaping and left the scene but left their vehicle on the property at 30321 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
THEFT
• Philip Burkey reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:45 a.m. Sunday that someone refused to return his car and violated a protection order by text at 52953 Wade St., Bristol, between June 15 and July 15.
• Chad Ward reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. Saturday someone stole a green 1997 Jeep Wrangler from 27096 C.R. 4, Elkhart.
• Kenneth Fryman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 and 10 a.m. Friday someone was using his debit card to charge $154.74 worth of merchandise at various locations throughout Elkhart.
• Robert Wagoner reported to Elkhart County deputies around noon Friday that someone entered his gray 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan and took a prescription bottle drugs valuing over $1,500 dollars while it was in the parking lot of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.
• James Lopez reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 3:50 p.m. July 12 someone he knew stole his mountain bike from his garage at 22196 Fenmore Ave., Goshen.
• Alyssa Moore reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 3:48 p.m. July 8 someone stole a package with $150 worth of kitty litter from her front porch at 18953 Joan Kay Lane, Goshen
• Tanaylia Banks reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:06 a.m. Saturday someone violated a protective order by coming to the property at 52078 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, and forcibly took her keys to steal her 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Soraya Gonzalez reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday that someone damaged her 2015 Chevrolet Yukon at 21565 Executive Pkwy., Elkhart.
• Viaughnce Rosales reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Friday and Saturday someone pried her door open and vandalized property inside her apartment by slashing her couch and pouring bleach on bedding and clothing at 54339 C.R. 5, Elkhart.
• Amy Ennis reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8 p.m. July 12 and 9 a.m. July 13 that a fence for her livestock and a chain on her gate had been cut at 27342 C.R. 24, Elkhart.
• Goshen police were called to an ATM in the 900 block of Lincolnway East where damage had occurred at 6:39 a.m. Sunday.
OFFICERS REPORT
Skylor Burket reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:48 p.m. Friday finding shell casings at the end of his driveway at 22506 C.R. 18, Goshen.
FRAUD
Jimtown Family Church of the Nazarene, 56773 Shore Ave., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that someone committed fraud.