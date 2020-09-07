ANGOLA — A 42-year-old Wolcottville man was killed around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when his motorcycle slide on its side and then left the road in a curve and he struck a guy wire and the motorcycle struck a utility pole, according to Indiana State Police.
Police said the crash occurred while James C. "Curtis" Dameron was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle south on South West Fox Lake Road east of South Menges Road.
Police reported they have not determined what caused Dameron's motorcycle to skid. Police reported he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and excessive speed was not believed to be a factor. Police reported alcohol use by Dameron is suspected. Toxicology results are pending with the Steuben County Coroner’s office.
Dameron served as a reserve officer with the Wolcottville Town Marshal’s Office since 2012, but had been on administrative leave status since July.
