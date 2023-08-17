SHIPSHEWANA — There's a new way to explore La Grange County.
The LaGrange County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau announced Monday a new mobile passport that allows visitors to collect points during their visits around Shipshewana and LaGrange County.
Sign up is free for The Heart of Amish Country mobile passport at www.visitshiphewana.org. There are more than 65 destinations and plenty of reward points along the way, as well as deals, coupons and prizes.
Points can be redeemed at the Visitor’s Bureau in Shipshewana, and rewards include everything from magnets to leather key rings, and delicious food items to pie servers to cool coffee mugs.
“Every town and every business in LaGrange County has a unique story to share, and we are pleased and excited to be able to provide a tool that brings together our local businesses and visitors from all over the country," said Sonya Nash, Executive Director of the LCCVB in a news release.
For more information, visit www.visitshipshewana.org or call 260-768-4008.