LAGRANGE — At the request of the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department, the Indiana State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of south Detroit Street in LaGrange.
The crash involved an on-duty LaGrange County Sheriff's Deputy K9 Unit that was responding to assist another officer.
Indiana State Police Trooper Abby Russell's preliminary investigation determined that LCSD Deputy Brian Emelander was traveling north on Detroit Street approaching the area of Dollar General, 819 S. Detroit St. A 2011 Buick passenger car turned south out of Dollar General's parking lot directly into the path of Emelander's squad car, the report reads. Deputy Emelander's squad car struck the Buick on the driver’s side, then ran off the road before striking a tree, according to Trooper Russell's findings.
The driver of the Buick, identified as Lillian Jagoda, 80, of LaGrange and her passenger, Barbara Ebert, 87, also of LaGrange were transported from the scene for their injuries to Parkview Hospital. Deputy Emelander was also transported to Parkview Hospital and his K9 partner was taken to a local vet.
Conditions are unknown at this time. Neither drug nor alcohol use is suspected in this crash and investigations are on going. Seatbelt use and airbag deployment in both vehicles was believed to have limited the severity of injuries sustained.
Assisting Trooper Russell with this investigation were troopers from the Indiana Toll Road Post and Peru Post, the LaGrange Police Department, LaGrange Fire and EMS Personnel, LaGrange County Sheriff's Department.