SHIPSHEWANA — The LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be celebrating National Tourism Week starting Monday.
The Visitors Center, located at 350 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, will feature local artists setting up pop-up shops and local food trucks, a news release stated. Visitors and residents are invited to attend throughout the week.
This event also coincides with the season opening of the popular Shipshewana Flea Market and the launch of the “In the Heart of Amish Country” Pass. The “In the Heart of Amish Country” Pass is a free opportunity to visit over 60 shops, restaurants and attractions throughout LaGrange County, receive discounts and earn prizes. Residents and visitors are invited and encouraged to sign up and have fun enjoying the scenic countryside and each town.
The more places visited the more prizes participants can win. Prize packs include stickers, magnets, postcards, recipe cards, leather and wooden key chains, soda, fresh made caramels, pork burgers, and Blue Gate donuts, plus hand made pottery mugs, mustard, jams or Amish noodles. Sign up free or learn more at www.visitshipshewana.org.
“It seems appropriate to celebrate our area’s tourism during National Tourism Week, given the over two million visitors who travel here annually” said Sonya Nash, LCCVB executive director in the release. “This is an opportunity for our office to support local makers who do not have traditional retail outlets, to engage with others who might not have visited us in the past, and help share the positive impact of tourism to our local economy.”
Rockport Analytics reported in 2020 that LaGrange County Tourism contributed $42.2 million in total tourism spending to the county’s economy.
The company also reports that tourism expenditures save each LaGrange County family around $275 in taxes to support current state and local services.
“Because tourism has such a huge impact on residents, business owners, and visitors in our county, this is our way of celebrating all who are touched by it,” Nash said.
Local food vendors include:
- Ed’s Fish & More from Wolcottville (Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Stutzman Dairy Farm Milk Truck, Shipshewana (Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- El Burro Loco, Shipshewana (Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Stutzman Dairy Farm Milk Truck, Shipshewana (Wednesday, 10 a.m to 3 p.m.)
- Shawna Rae’s Food Truck, Shipshewana (Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Jo’s Vintage Coffee Truck, LaGrange (Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Inside the Visitors Center, guests can shop goods from the following local artisans:
- Art by Rose PLUS Hand in Hand Art, Middlebury and Shipshewana (Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Spark Ignite by The Crossing Candles PLUS GG Inspirations Acrylic Art, Goshen (Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Yoder’s Rug Weaving, Topeka (Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Clean Craft Soapworks, LaGrange (Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Naomi’s Candles, Shipshewana PLUS MKV Seaglass Jewelry, Goshen (Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
LCCVB is the official tourism and community relations organization for the LaGrange County and Shipshewana hospitality industry, the release added. The LCCVB advocates for quality of place and destination development initiatives while marketing the county as a unique and multi-faceted destination to attract visitors, future residents, and potential investors. For more information contact the LCCVB office at 260-768-4008.